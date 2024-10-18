Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 18: Kicking shell with Splintered Fate

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have spent 2024 making the leap into a genre that's slightly different from their usual beat 'em up stomping grounds. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has been a blast and one of Apple Arcade's best exclusives until this year. PC players have been discovering it through this week's Steam Next Fest, but Nintendo has had the game for almost six months. While the PC crowd can try out a demo right now, Switch owners can pick up the full game for a discount. It's one of Splintered Fate's first such sales, so be sure to check it out.
Speaking of first-time sales, PlayStation is holding its Halloween sale and one of its top offerings includes the first major discount for Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. This has been a breakout hit for the publisher, taking strategy in an exciting new direction. Give it a look and see what Shacknews already knows.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Test Drive Unlimited Gold Edition - $67.49 (25% off)
- Halloween
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition - $48.59 (38% off)
- V Rising - $29.99 (25% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $11.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $39.99 (60% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Space Hulk Bundle - $7.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
- Fall Savings
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $29.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 25 - $45.49 (35% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $15.99 (20% off)
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - $14.99 (25% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $27.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $13.99 (80% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $32.99 (34% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $15.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Bundle - $59.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Viewfinder - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the PlayStation Fall Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- WWE 2K24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dead Space - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $34.99 (50% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $33.49 (33% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- Wild Card Football - $14.99 (50% off)
- F1 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (70% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Teardown - $20.09 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $6.99 (90% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Lara Croft Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ticket to Ride - $11.99 (20% off)
