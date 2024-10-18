Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 18: Kicking shell with Splintered Fate

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have spent 2024 making the leap into a genre that's slightly different from their usual beat 'em up stomping grounds. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has been a blast and one of Apple Arcade's best exclusives until this year. PC players have been discovering it through this week's Steam Next Fest, but Nintendo has had the game for almost six months. While the PC crowd can try out a demo right now, Switch owners can pick up the full game for a discount. It's one of Splintered Fate's first such sales, so be sure to check it out.

Speaking of first-time sales, PlayStation is holding its Halloween sale and one of its top offerings includes the first major discount for Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. This has been a breakout hit for the publisher, taking strategy in an exciting new direction. Give it a look and see what Shacknews already knows.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

