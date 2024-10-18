Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 crossed 4.5 million players this week The Emperor of Mankind's legions are swelling quite handsomely following Space Marine 2's release.

It’s been a little over one month since Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment put out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, but the game has had no trouble keeping the attention of its fans. The developers have announced that Space Marine 2’s player count has expanded to 4.5 million since its launch, more than doubling its launch weekend numbers.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive shared these numbers via Focus’s social media channel. The post teases more excitement ahead for fans of the game.

“We want to thank every single Space Marine who has joined the fight a month ago,” Focus wrote. “Brace yourselves, it's only the beginning.”

4.5 million players on #SpaceMarine 2... Thank you 🥹



We want to thank every single Space Marine who has joined the fight a month ago!



Brace yourselves, it's only the beginning ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/RALEYprWzC — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) October 16, 2024

Indeed, Space Marine 2 has proven to deserve the player count. We very much enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review and many other critics were with us in its positive critical reception. Players have felt similar, giving it an 8.0 User Score on Metacritic. With its player base continually expanding, it’s also enjoying an active community. The game continues to get peaks of around 40,000 on PC according to SteamDB.

With 4.5 million players enjoying the game since its September release, we’re looking forward to seeing what comes next for Space Marine 2. Stay tuned to the Warhammer 40K topic here at Shacknews for more updates.