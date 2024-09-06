Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review: Only the Emperor is all

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is out now, and Shacknews has our full video review ready for your viewing pleasure.
Greg Burke
Greg Burke
2

The first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was released in 2011 to a warm reception. Chain swording my way through cockney orcs was a dream come true. Thirteen years later, Saber Interactive has recommissioned the Space Marine franchise. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and we have prepared a special video review for your viewing pleasure. Please take a look.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a love letter to 40k fans. The minor gripes I have with PvP cross play and cutscenes pale in comparison to the overall package that’s bursting with content and hours of fun times with friends. The insane dedicated attention to detail is everywhere, even in the smallest corner of the game. Saber really took their time, cared about the IP, and it shows. I highly suggest grabbing a copy, getting your friends together and killing some Xenos scum.

Screenshot of Space Marine 2 gun firing gameplay.

FOR THE EMPEROR!

This review is based on a Xbox digital copy supplied to us by the publisher. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is out now on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Head of Video
Head of Video

Greg is the head of Video Production for Shacknews. If you've ever enjoyed a video on Gamerhub.tv, it was most likely edited by him. Follow him on Twitter @GregBurke85

Review for
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
9
Pros
  • Environments are incredible
  • Co-op is super fun with friends
  • The attention to detail is amazing
  • Tyranid Swarms are impressive
  • The sheer scale is a sight to behold
  • Fulfills the power fantasy of being a Space Marine
  • Cross-progression between PC/PS5/Xbox is very appreciated
Cons
  • Limits PVP Mode cross-play
  • Cutscene transitions can be distracting
