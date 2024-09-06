Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review: Only the Emperor is all

The first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was released in 2011 to a warm reception. Chain swording my way through cockney orcs was a dream come true. Thirteen years later, Saber Interactive has recommissioned the Space Marine franchise. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and we have prepared a special video review for your viewing pleasure. Please take a look.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a love letter to 40k fans. The minor gripes I have with PvP cross play and cutscenes pale in comparison to the overall package that’s bursting with content and hours of fun times with friends. The insane dedicated attention to detail is everywhere, even in the smallest corner of the game. Saber really took their time, cared about the IP, and it shows. I highly suggest grabbing a copy, getting your friends together and killing some Xenos scum.

FOR THE EMPEROR!

