Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits theaters December 2025 The video game adaptation sequel will introduce Toy Freddy.

Blumhouse was the king of the horror box office in 2023 thanks to the massive success of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which tallied nearly $300 million during its theatrical run. We’ve known that a sequel was in development for a while, but now there’s concrete information. Five Nights at Feddy’s 2 will hit theaters on December 5, 2025.

Blumhouse announced the official title and release date for the next FNAF movie with a poster on social media. It depicts Toy Freddy peeking from behind a curtain, confirming the character will make an appearance in the film. It’s a fitting inclusion, seeing that this particular animatronic was introduced in the FNAF 2 video game.



Source: Blumhouse

We’re over a year away from the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. There’s plenty of news to come between now and then, so count on Shacknews for future updates on the highly-anticipated sequel.