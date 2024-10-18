New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits theaters December 2025

The video game adaptation sequel will introduce Toy Freddy.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Blumhouse
1

Blumhouse was the king of the horror box office in 2023 thanks to the massive success of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which tallied nearly $300 million during its theatrical run. We’ve known that a sequel was in development for a while, but now there’s concrete information. Five Nights at Feddy’s 2 will hit theaters on December 5, 2025.

Blumhouse announced the official title and release date for the next FNAF movie with a poster on social media. It depicts Toy Freddy peeking from behind a curtain, confirming the character will make an appearance in the film. It’s a fitting inclusion, seeing that this particular animatronic was introduced in the FNAF 2 video game.

The poster for FNAF 2, with Toy Freddy peeking from behind a red curtain.

Source: Blumhouse

We’re over a year away from the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. There’s plenty of news to come between now and then, so count on Shacknews for future updates on the highly-anticipated sequel.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

