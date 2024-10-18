Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Epic Games Store Halloween Sale

There are a lot of new releases coming left and right this fall season. Be sure not to overlook one of the summer's biggest games, however. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is being discounted on Steam for the first time. It's one of the year's most unexpected hits and definitely a success for Capcom, so take some time to give it a look.

If you'd rather look at some of those new releases, you can find them all over the PC gaming space. Steam and GOG.com are each offering Killing Time: Resurrected with an introductory discount. Fanatical is still the place to go for Frostpunk 2 and is also offering discounts on newer releases like Silent Hill 2 and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. Finally, Steam and Green Man Gaming both have discounts on the recently released NBA 2K25.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Fanatical

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $6 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Prophecy. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr. Pay $15 or more to also receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get First Class Trouble, Perfect Heist 2, and Murky Divers. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tower Unite, The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time, and Blazing Sails. Pay $16 or more to also receive The Break-In. These activate on Steam.

Pay $4 or more to get Lone Ruin, Ruiner, and Windowkill. Pay $10 or more to also receive Go Mecha Ball and OTXO. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Last Stand: Aftermath and The Ascent: Cyber Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Prophecy of the Shadow, Star Command (1988), Renegade: Battle for Jacob's Star, CyClones, Necrodome, Dark Legions, The Summoning, War Wind 2: Human Onslaught, Witchaven, and Witchaven 2: Blood Vengeance. Pay $10 or more to also receive Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury, Wargame Construction Set Pack, Phantasie Memorial Set, Veil of Darkness, Pacific General, Star General, Fantasy General, Warlords 1 & 2, Warlords 3: Darklords Rising, Siege of Avalon Anthology, Chasm: The Rift, Diggles: The Myth of Fenris, and Blade of Darkness. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.