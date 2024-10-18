Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Epic Games Store Halloween Sale

There are a lot of new releases coming left and right this fall season. Be sure not to overlook one of the summer's biggest games, however. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is being discounted on Steam for the first time. It's one of the year's most unexpected hits and definitely a success for Capcom, so take some time to give it a look.
If you'd rather look at some of those new releases, you can find them all over the PC gaming space. Steam and GOG.com are each offering Killing Time: Resurrected with an introductory discount. Fanatical is still the place to go for Frostpunk 2 and is also offering discounts on newer releases like Silent Hill 2 and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. Finally, Steam and Green Man Gaming both have discounts on the recently released NBA 2K25.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Invincible Presents: Atom Eve - FREE until 10/24
- Kardboard Kings - FREE until 10/24
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Spirit of the North - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- Epic Halloween Sale
- Alan Wake 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Diplomacy is Not an Option - $19.49 (35% off)
- Aquatico - $8.74 (65% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $20.99 (58% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Have a Nice Death [Steam] - $13.24 (47% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $11.49 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $5.24 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.90 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (44% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft [Steam] - $13.79 (54% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $20.23 (49% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $24.84 (59% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $11.60 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Sand Land [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft [Steam] - $13.99 (53% off)
- ASKA [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $8.75 (71% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- LEGO The Hobbit - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Moonlighter - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 - $3.24 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $42.13 (40% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Bundle [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $12.90 (78% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $4.68 (92% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $6 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Prophecy. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr. Pay $15 or more to also receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get First Class Trouble, Perfect Heist 2, and Murky Divers. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tower Unite, The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time, and Blazing Sails. Pay $16 or more to also receive The Break-In. These activate on Steam.
Pay $4 or more to get Lone Ruin, Ruiner, and Windowkill. Pay $10 or more to also receive Go Mecha Ball and OTXO. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Last Stand: Aftermath and The Ascent: Cyber Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Prophecy of the Shadow, Star Command (1988), Renegade: Battle for Jacob's Star, CyClones, Necrodome, Dark Legions, The Summoning, War Wind 2: Human Onslaught, Witchaven, and Witchaven 2: Blood Vengeance. Pay $10 or more to also receive Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury, Wargame Construction Set Pack, Phantasie Memorial Set, Veil of Darkness, Pacific General, Star General, Fantasy General, Warlords 1 & 2, Warlords 3: Darklords Rising, Siege of Avalon Anthology, Chasm: The Rift, Diggles: The Myth of Fenris, and Blade of Darkness. These activate on Steam.
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hack N' Slash N' Beat 'N Shoot 'Em Up Sale
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Evil West [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Hack N' Slash N' Beat 'N Shoot 'Em Up Sale.
Steam
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $29.99 (40% off)
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $19.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 25 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider Franchise Sale
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $11.98 (94% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.02 (90% off)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Tomb Raider Franchise Sale.
- Europa Universalis 4 - $5.19 (87% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/23)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Planet Zoo - $15.74 (65% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Epic Games Store Halloween Sale