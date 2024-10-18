Amazon (AMZN) invests in multiple nuclear energy projects to power AWS data centers The company is investing in small modular reactor projects to help it move to a net-zero carbon company by 2040.

Amazon has announced some hefty investments in the energy sector to help meet energy demands and bolster power for its Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers. The group will invest into several nuclear energy projects in North America as part of a mission to be net-zero carbon in its energy usage by 2040, as well as bolstering energy supply, particularly to its cloud data facilities.

The Amazon company announced its investment into nuclear energy projects in a recent blog post on the company’s news webpages. There, Amazon laid out its plans for investment into new nuclear energy projects set to be complete by around 2030. That includes investment into projects pertaining to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which are an advancement in nuclear power technology that have a smaller physical demand and quicker build time, allowing them to be established and operational in a greater variety of spaces, but notably closer to power grids.

Amazon's investments into nuclear energy are meant to bolster overall energy supply, but also power its AWS data centers.

CEO of Amazon Web Services Matt Garman was happy to speak to the matter of Amazon’s nuclear energy investments in a statement on the announcement:

Nuclear is a safe source of carbon-free energy that can help power our operations and meet the growing demands of our customers, while helping us progress toward our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040. One of the fastest ways to address climate change is by transitioning our society to carbon-free energy sources, and nuclear energy is both carbon-free and able to scale—which is why it’s an important area of investment for Amazon. Our agreements will encourage the construction of new nuclear technologies that will generate energy for decades to come.

AWS is well worth Amazon’s investment at this point. That sector of the company’s business alone produced $25 billion in revenue for AMZN in Q1 2024. With new nuclear facilities sounding like they’re coming to Pennsylvania and the Pacific Northwest, stay tuned for more AWS updates as these investments move to meet expanding energy demands.