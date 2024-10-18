New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Amazon (AMZN) invests in multiple nuclear energy projects to power AWS data centers

The company is investing in small modular reactor projects to help it move to a net-zero carbon company by 2040.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Amazon
1

Amazon has announced some hefty investments in the energy sector to help meet energy demands and bolster power for its Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers. The group will invest into several nuclear energy projects in North America as part of a mission to be net-zero carbon in its energy usage by 2040, as well as bolstering energy supply, particularly to its cloud data facilities.

The Amazon company announced its investment into nuclear energy projects in a recent blog post on the company’s news webpages. There, Amazon laid out its plans for investment into new nuclear energy projects set to be complete by around 2030. That includes investment into projects pertaining to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which are an advancement in nuclear power technology that have a smaller physical demand and quicker build time, allowing them to be established and operational in a greater variety of spaces, but notably closer to power grids.

An Amazon Web Services data center
Amazon's investments into nuclear energy are meant to bolster overall energy supply, but also power its AWS data centers.
Source: Amazon

CEO of Amazon Web Services Matt Garman was happy to speak to the matter of Amazon’s nuclear energy investments in a statement on the announcement:

AWS is well worth Amazon’s investment at this point. That sector of the company’s business alone produced $25 billion in revenue for AMZN in Q1 2024. With new nuclear facilities sounding like they’re coming to Pennsylvania and the Pacific Northwest, stay tuned for more AWS updates as these investments move to meet expanding energy demands.

