Evening Reading - October 11, 2024

Sending you off into the weekend with some wrap-up news, Disaster Relief Done Quick, the end of the road for Sakurai's video series, and more!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews. I'm back to my normal Friday slot, so let's jump into a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

The Shacknews staff got a lot of news out today, but here's some rapid-fire news that flew under our radar while we were conducting some Mario Kart science on stream.

With a new Tomb Raider series debuting on Netflix, now's as good a time as any for Aspyr to announce the next Lara Croft trilogy is being remastered.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion needs just a little more time in the oven. It's skipping its scheduled October 24 release date and will now be out on November 14.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is out of Steam Early Access. The 1.0 update is now out on PC and it can also be played on consoles.

And if you want to mix your Fortnite and Weezer, here's a special limited-time map available for the next month.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Legendary

Yes, it's been 15 years of Brutal Legend.

Toss a coin to your Little Witcher

Fun for all ages, just as long as the little ones don't play the actual game.

This is Halloween

Do it for Ken Page, who sadly is no longer with us.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix is off for the weekend so that GDQ can bring everyone Disaster Relief Done Quick. Donate toward Direct Relief all weekend to help those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. We already covered the reflection on Satoru Iwata earlier today, so let's look at this video on the tough job of a director when it comes to trimming costs.

And just like that, we're at the end of this feature. When Sakurai's final video goes up next week, we'll cover it on the site. But that is the end of Sakurai's wisdom as a regular feature in this column. Thank you for sharing with us, Mr. Sakurai!

This week in Shaqnews

The regular season is around the corner and we'll soon begin the final season of the NBA on TNT.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

What happens when the old Bloodline is against the wall?

Tonight in video game music

A little late to the party on this one, but Ro Panuganti was one of the first to get to the Echoes of Wisdom theme, so here it is!

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for October! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola