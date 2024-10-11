Shack Chat: Who's your day one main for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?

Dragon Ball fans from across every era have been excited for the arrival of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. With a game sporting such a massive roster from nearly every age of the franchise, the Shacknews staff just had to weigh in with the character we'd be using on day one.

Question: Who's your day one main for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?

Piccolo - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Dragon Ball Seeker



Source: Bandai Namco

I've always respected Piccolo, whether he's playing the villain or the hardass antihero who fights alongside Goku against a greater evil. After he started training Gohan, he developed a heart of gold, and I've come to appreciate that and also his journey to becoming one of Earth's mightiest heroes.

So, sure, I'll give Piccolo a look. Even if there are a few extra versions of the character in this game, Piccolo usually doesn't need to amp up his power to whoop ass. He's strong enough on his own to deliver brutal beatdowns.

Yajirobe - TJ Denzer, Senior News Chunky Samurai



Source: Bandai Namco

The moment I saw Yajirobe was playable in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, I knew. He’s always been one of my favorite comic relief characters, but Yajirobe also has some layers to him. Yes he’s a coward, yes he’s always hungry, and yes he refuses to do anything without compensation, usually in the way of massive amounts of food. But underneath that mountain of can’t-do is a very skilled Warrior. Yajirobe is a fluke, a spoiler, and a really good swordsman with deceptive strength. That’s what let him cut Vegeta’s tail off and survive.

Fortunately for me, he also seems to be kind of good in Sparking! Zero? I’ve seen a lot of players using him to clown on opponents, catching them off guard with his easy-to-connect and ridiculously high-damage ultimate Sparking attack. Who knows how that happened, but I’m happy it did. I’m glad to see someone at the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero development team loves Yajirobe as much as I do.

Goku - Sam Chandler, Weighted Vest User

I heard that Goku trains using weighted clothing, and that’s what I do. So I feel a real kindred spirit with the spikey-haired fella. Now, I don’t know if he’s going to be a great option in Sparking! Zero, or if I need to include some of his other forms in my team, so wherever possible I’m going to keep it to just my boy Goku.

Future Trunks - Donovan Erskine, Wants more pro teams in Maryland



Source: Bandai Namco

Trunks, specifically Future Trunks, is my favorite Dragon Ball Z character. His intro remains one of the coolest I’ve ever seen on TV. He’s a Saiyan with a sword and a cool jacket. You can bet I’ll be slicing fools up with the son of Vegeta.

Krillin - Steve Tyminski, Find the Dragon Balls and wish for more wishes!

Who is my main character in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero? I’m not the biggest fighting game fan in the world but I have grown up with Dragon Ball Z. I remember coming home from school and popping Toonami on in the afternoon to catch Dragon Ball Z episodes.

That being said, I have always been partial to Krillin for some reason. He always just felt like a down to earth guy that wasn’t always the strongest but had a good head on his shoulders. He also seemed to be the only one that would react normally to an alien invasion by freaking out rather than thinking they could and should fight them. His signature more, the Destructo Disc is pretty badass if you ask me. If I’m not going to go with one of the twenty-or-so variations of Goku in Sparkling Zero, then I’m going with my guy, Krillin.

Those are our choices. Who are you going with for your first day pick for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?