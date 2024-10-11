Deadlock teases upcoming Ranked mode in-game It can't be selected yet, but Valve has put options for Raked queues in Deadlock with details about how to play and when it will launch.

Deadlock has been chugging through an early access playtest period as Valve continues to fine-tune and add features to the game. One of those new features has been teased for release next week: a proper Ranked mode. Deadlock will open Ranked mode queues later this October and players will be able to queue up solo and test themselves properly against Deadlock’s leaderboards.

The details of Ranked mode in Deadlock appeared within the game after one of its latest updates. Beginning on October 15, players will be able to solo queue for Ranked mode at specific times depending on their regional location. US West will allow play at 3pm to 6pm and 9pm to 12am PT. Meanwhile, US East will run from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm ET. Players will likely play test games to be given their initial rank, after which they will be matched against similarly tiered players as they attempt to rise up the Leaderboards.

Deadlock's mode select currently features a locked Ranked mode that will open on October 15.

Valve’s Deadlock has been a very interesting thing to come out of the developer and housekeeper of Steam this last season. It’s still in early playtesting on Steam with the only way to get in being getting an invite from a Valve dev or someone already in the playtest. Even in playtesting, however, the game has found quite an audience, going as high as 170,000 concurrent players last month.

With Ranked play on the way on October 15, 2024, hopefully Deadlock players will enjoy being able to test their skills against various opponents in a new and higher stakes setting. Stay tuned for more Deadlock news and coverage.