Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 11: Destiny 2 faces the Scorn

It's been a big week for Destiny 2 with the launch of the Revenant event. That means there's never been a better time to dive into The Final Shape. Fortunately, it's on sale across both PlayStation and Xbox, so be sure to check it out along with everything else featuring during the Fall Savings and Seasonal Savings sales.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Fall Savings
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $29.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 25 - $45.49 (35% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $15.99 (20% off)
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - $14.99 (25% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $27.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $13.99 (80% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $32.99 (34% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $15.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Bundle - $59.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Viewfinder - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- WWE 2K24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dead Space - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition - $56.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Human Fall Flat - $7.49 (70% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Seasonal Savings Sale
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $29.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- F1 Manager 2024 - $24.49 (30% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (70% off)
- ID@Xbox Best Rated Sale
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $11.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Braid Anniversary Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- A Little to the Left - $8.99 (40% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Metal Hellsinger - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.24 (45% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Lara Croft Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ticket to Ride - $11.99 (20% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $12.12 (75% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 11: Destiny 2 faces the Scorn