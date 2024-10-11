New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 11: Return to Silent Hill

Silent Hill 2 is here in time for Halloween and Green Man Gaming has a great introductory price for it.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

With the big seasonal sales on a break, take a moment to step into the unsettling world of Silent Hill. The long-awaited remake of Silent Hill 2 has arrived, but if you'd rather not pay the full retail price for it, Green Man Gaming has an introductory offer that brings it just a hair under $55 USD. Pick it up in time for the Halloween holiday.

Elsewhere, Steam has quite a few deals this weekend. Destiny 2: The Final Shape is at one of its lowest prices so far. PowerWash Simulator is on sale, but is also in the middle of a free weekend for anybody who wants to see what this cult hit is about. Finally, the Portal games are at their lowest prices ever. Pick up both Portal and Portal 2 for just 75 cents. That's less than anything on the local fast-food joint's dollar menu!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Jurassic World Evolution (w/four DLC packs). Pay $10 or more to also receive Jurassic World Evolution 2 and four more Jurassic World Evolution DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive six Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Jurassic World Evolution 2 Deluxe Edition upgrade and four more DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Prophecy. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr. Pay $15 or more to also receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Prophecy of the Shadow, Star Command (1988), Renegade: Battle for Jacob's Star, CyClones, Necrodome, Dark Legions, The Summoning, War Wind 2: Human Onslaught, Witchaven, and Witchaven 2: Blood Vengeance. Pay $10 or more to also receive Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury, Wargame Construction Set Pack, Phantasie Memorial Set, Veil of Darkness, Pacific General, Star General, Fantasy General, Warlords 1 & 2, Warlords 3: Darklords Rising, Siege of Avalon Anthology, Chasm: The Rift, Diggles: The Myth of Fenris, and Blade of Darkness. These activate on Steam.

Pay $4 or more to get Lone Ruin, Ruiner, and Windowkill. Pay $10 or more to also receive Go Mecha Ball and OTXO. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Last Stand: Aftermath and The Ascent: Cyber Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Blood and Zombies. Pay $5 or more to also receive LunarLux, Dark Deity, To The Rescue, and Coromon. Pay $10 or more to also receive Airborne Kingdom, Cat Cafe Manager, One Lonely Outpost, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. Pay $13 or more to also receive Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, Dream Tactics, Sands of Aura, and Airship: Kingdoms Adrift. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola