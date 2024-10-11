Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 11: Return to Silent Hill

With the big seasonal sales on a break, take a moment to step into the unsettling world of Silent Hill. The long-awaited remake of Silent Hill 2 has arrived, but if you'd rather not pay the full retail price for it, Green Man Gaming has an introductory offer that brings it just a hair under $55 USD. Pick it up in time for the Halloween holiday.
Elsewhere, Steam has quite a few deals this weekend. Destiny 2: The Final Shape is at one of its lowest prices so far. PowerWash Simulator is on sale, but is also in the middle of a free weekend for anybody who wants to see what this cult hit is about. Finally, the Portal games are at their lowest prices ever. Pick up both Portal and Portal 2 for just 75 cents. That's less than anything on the local fast-food joint's dollar menu!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Empyrion: Galactic Survival - FREE until 10/17
- Outliver: Tribulation - FREE until 10/17
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/5)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Spirit of the North - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition - $8.53 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dustborn [Steam] - $18.59 (38% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Pepper Grinder [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $13.04 (71% off)
Gamebillet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.90 (25% off)
- Funko Fusion [Steam] - $36.29 (27% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $46.59 (22% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (58% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $48.99 (42% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
Gamersgate
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $22.40 (25% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $14.40 (64% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Undisputed [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $8.75 (71% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.49 (82% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- LEGO The Hobbit - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Moonlighter - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Lamplighters League - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 - $3.24 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $4.68 (92% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Jurassic World Evolution (w/four DLC packs). Pay $10 or more to also receive Jurassic World Evolution 2 and four more Jurassic World Evolution DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive six Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Jurassic World Evolution 2 Deluxe Edition upgrade and four more DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Prophecy. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr. Pay $15 or more to also receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Prophecy of the Shadow, Star Command (1988), Renegade: Battle for Jacob's Star, CyClones, Necrodome, Dark Legions, The Summoning, War Wind 2: Human Onslaught, Witchaven, and Witchaven 2: Blood Vengeance. Pay $10 or more to also receive Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury, Wargame Construction Set Pack, Phantasie Memorial Set, Veil of Darkness, Pacific General, Star General, Fantasy General, Warlords 1 & 2, Warlords 3: Darklords Rising, Siege of Avalon Anthology, Chasm: The Rift, Diggles: The Myth of Fenris, and Blade of Darkness. These activate on Steam.
Pay $4 or more to get Lone Ruin, Ruiner, and Windowkill. Pay $10 or more to also receive Go Mecha Ball and OTXO. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Last Stand: Aftermath and The Ascent: Cyber Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Blood and Zombies. Pay $5 or more to also receive LunarLux, Dark Deity, To The Rescue, and Coromon. Pay $10 or more to also receive Airborne Kingdom, Cat Cafe Manager, One Lonely Outpost, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. Pay $13 or more to also receive Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, Dream Tactics, Sands of Aura, and Airship: Kingdoms Adrift. These activate on Steam.
- Handheld Hits
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Pepper Grinder [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $2.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Handheld Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- For Honor Gold Edition - $15.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $29.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/13)
- Madden NFL 25 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider Franchise Sale
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $11.98 (94% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.02 (90% off)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Tomb Raider Franchise Sale.
- Telltale Publisher Sale
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $12.49 (50% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tales of Monkey Island Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Telltale Publisher Sale.
- Stardew Valley - $7.49 (50% off)
- Teardown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tape to Tape [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 - $13.99 (65% off)
- Starbound - $3.74 (75% off)
- Portal 1+2 - $0.75 (92% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
