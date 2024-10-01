Evening Reading - October 1, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. Hey, it's Tuesday and TJ is adjusting after a long week in Tokyo. That means I'm here on a Tuesday with a quick round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Tuesday edition of Evening Reading.

MODS???

This animated short from Larian Studios offers a taste of what to expect from Baldur's Gate 3's mod scene.

Snakes... it had to be snakes

Warning: Do not throw actual snakes at your problems.

WHAT? Snake Eyes? EEEEEEE-LEVEN!

Ken Page, the voice behind Oogie Boogie in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’, has passed away at the age of 70. pic.twitter.com/gRxYiO9Dlm — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2024

Well, this one hurts. There will be no replacing the great Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. May he rest in peace.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Here's an unusual one for the Hotfix, as the season premiere of Express Lane begins with Destiny 2 and Helldivers 2, two games one doesn't typically think of for speedrunning.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about game balance, which I'm sure is something he never had to deal with in all of his time on Super Smash Bros.

This week in Shaqnews

Look out, Shaq is coming to Fortnite!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Two Godzillas collided on Raw last night.

Tonight in video game music

By the time this goes live, I'll be in Anaheim watching Bit Brigade live. With that in mind, let's check out Bit Brigade from MAGFest earlier this year.

That's it for the first Tuesday Evening Reading for October!