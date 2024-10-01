New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 1, 2024

Filling in for TJ, let's bring a taste of Friday into your Tuesday.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews. Hey, it's Tuesday and TJ is adjusting after a long week in Tokyo. That means I'm here on a Tuesday with a quick round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Tuesday edition of Evening Reading.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

MODS???

This animated short from Larian Studios offers a taste of what to expect from Baldur's Gate 3's mod scene.

Snakes... it had to be snakes

Warning: Do not throw actual snakes at your problems.

WHAT? Snake Eyes? EEEEEEE-LEVEN!

Well, this one hurts. There will be no replacing the great Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. May he rest in peace.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Here's an unusual one for the Hotfix, as the season premiere of Express Lane begins with Destiny 2 and Helldivers 2, two games one doesn't typically think of for speedrunning.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about game balance, which I'm sure is something he never had to deal with in all of his time on Super Smash Bros.

This week in Shaqnews

Look out, Shaq is coming to Fortnite!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Two Godzillas collided on Raw last night.

Tonight in video game music

By the time this goes live, I'll be in Anaheim watching Bit Brigade live. With that in mind, let's check out Bit Brigade from MAGFest earlier this year.

That's it for the first Tuesday Evening Reading for October! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

