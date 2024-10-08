Evening Reading - October 8, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to another week of October. We hope you’re having a good spooky month so far. With Halloween approaching, it’s about time to get into some scary games, but we’re also enjoying the brief period calm before the end of the year gaming coverage hits. We’ve got a healthy collection of coverage on the way, but all good days of posting must come to an end. Please enjoy this Evening Reading as we close another one down.

Simpsons celebrates Spooky Month!

pic.twitter.com/mnlFvAnmkl — Out of Context Simpsons Treehouse of Horror 🎃 (@OOCCouchGags) October 8, 2024

The usual Simpsons accounts are leaning hard into Halloween now and I love it.

A legendary meme remade

Check out my extra large spirit ball! pic.twitter.com/aju4im35k1 — 🐀 (@Rufus_XL) October 8, 2024

Poor Yamacha, but I’m glad to see this ridiculousness is still possible in Sparking Zero.

Oh no! Zelda don’t do that!

Representatives from Nintendo’s legal team have set their sights on Zelda for creating an illegally echoed copy of Pokémon Scarlet. pic.twitter.com/oCYNar2kFf — Palette Swap (@PaletteSwapMag) October 8, 2024

Is the Princess of Hyrule powerful enough to take on Nintendo Ninjas?

Happy birthday to a hoss

Goldlewis might be my favorite new character in Guilty Gear Strive.

Silent Hill Mercenaries

Loveeeee the new mercenaries mode on silent hill 2 remake! pic.twitter.com/lbm6tkCY6U — Low Poly Tears (@LowPolyTears) October 7, 2024

Silent Hill 2 doesn’t have a Mercenaries Mode… But I wouldn’t mind if it did.

Mega Man 1 boss programming

There's something to the MM1 boss style.

The designers weren't occupied with the usual pattern cycles. The bosses feel alive, as if controlled by P2.

They are wild but not random. Their moves are a reaction to yours. It's not meant to be clean. You have to embrace the chaos. pic.twitter.com/C53151ggAw — Woodfrog (@SokZaJelo) October 8, 2024

Kind of cool. You could cheese these bosses, but it was very interesting how Capcom programmed them to respond.

Fill in the blank

What do you tell Terry when he asks if you’re okay???

