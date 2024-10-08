Evening Reading - October 8, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to another week of October. We hope you’re having a good spooky month so far. With Halloween approaching, it’s about time to get into some scary games, but we’re also enjoying the brief period calm before the end of the year gaming coverage hits. We’ve got a healthy collection of coverage on the way, but all good days of posting must come to an end. Please enjoy this Evening Reading as we close another one down.
- Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare come to PC later this month
- Saudi Arabia PIF reduces stake in Nintendo following rumors of increased investment
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble would like to ask some questions in two weeks
- Destiny 2 Update 8.1.0 patch notes
- Rainbow Six Siege's next Six Invitational will come to Boston
- LittleBigPlanet 3 & DLC to be delisted from PlayStation by end of October
- Multiple states file lawsuits against TikTok over child safety concerns
- SEGA and Universal Pictures announce Shinobi movie adaptation
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Plus review: Nothing but the truth
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero review: Resurrected by Shenron
- Metaphor: ReFantazio review: Kingmaker
Simpsons celebrates Spooky Month!
October 8, 2024
The usual Simpsons accounts are leaning hard into Halloween now and I love it.
A legendary meme remade
Check out my extra large spirit ball! pic.twitter.com/aju4im35k1— 🐀 (@Rufus_XL) October 8, 2024
Poor Yamacha, but I’m glad to see this ridiculousness is still possible in Sparking Zero.
Oh no! Zelda don’t do that!
Representatives from Nintendo’s legal team have set their sights on Zelda for creating an illegally echoed copy of Pokémon Scarlet. pic.twitter.com/oCYNar2kFf— Palette Swap (@PaletteSwapMag) October 8, 2024
Is the Princess of Hyrule powerful enough to take on Nintendo Ninjas?
Happy birthday to a hoss
／— GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) October 9, 2024
🎉ゴールドルイス バースデー🎉
＼
本日10月9日はゴールドルイス＝ディキンソンの誕生日です🎂
ぜひ一緒にお祝いしましょう💪#Goldlewis_Birthday #ギルティギア #GGST pic.twitter.com/JPzIsv8Akd
Goldlewis might be my favorite new character in Guilty Gear Strive.
Silent Hill Mercenaries
Loveeeee the new mercenaries mode on silent hill 2 remake! pic.twitter.com/lbm6tkCY6U— Low Poly Tears (@LowPolyTears) October 7, 2024
Silent Hill 2 doesn’t have a Mercenaries Mode… But I wouldn’t mind if it did.
Mega Man 1 boss programming
There's something to the MM1 boss style.— Woodfrog (@SokZaJelo) October 8, 2024
The designers weren't occupied with the usual pattern cycles. The bosses feel alive, as if controlled by P2.
They are wild but not random. Their moves are a reaction to yours. It's not meant to be clean. You have to embrace the chaos. pic.twitter.com/C53151ggAw
Kind of cool. You could cheese these bosses, but it was very interesting how Capcom programmed them to respond.
Fill in the blank
Buster ____! pic.twitter.com/3UhFVdm7W2— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) October 8, 2024
What do you tell Terry when he asks if you’re okay???
