Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 8, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to another week of October. We hope you’re having a good spooky month so far. With Halloween approaching, it’s about time to get into some scary games, but we’re also enjoying the brief period calm before the end of the year gaming coverage hits. We’ve got a healthy collection of coverage on the way, but all good days of posting must come to an end. Please enjoy this Evening Reading as we close another one down.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Simpsons celebrates Spooky Month!

The usual Simpsons accounts are leaning hard into Halloween now and I love it.

A legendary meme remade

Poor Yamacha, but I’m glad to see this ridiculousness is still possible in Sparking Zero.

Oh no! Zelda don’t do that!

Is the Princess of Hyrule powerful enough to take on Nintendo Ninjas?

Happy birthday to a hoss

Goldlewis might be my favorite new character in Guilty Gear Strive.

Silent Hill Mercenaries

Silent Hill 2 doesn’t have a Mercenaries Mode… But I wouldn’t mind if it did.

Mega Man 1 boss programming

Kind of cool. You could cheese these bosses, but it was very interesting how Capcom programmed them to respond.

Fill in the blank

What do you tell Terry when he asks if you’re okay???

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this October 8. Thank you for stopping by. Don’t forget that if you want to support Shacknews, you can do so via Mercury, were you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar to spare? Don’t need one to play Bubbletron! It’s a Shacknews online game where you can engage in trying to create your next trillion-dollar start-up using a daily rotating array of prompts! Will you find the greatest valuation and earn the Money Hat? If you do, post it on the leaderboards!

Bubbletron values a start-up for Lemon Fizz Gift Basket Delivery for Recreational Use at $7,084,224,000.
Assorted lemon fizz drinks delivered to my door step? Yes, please.
Source: Bubbletron

We appreciate y’all showing up every day. Thank you for reading, and we’ll see you tomorrow for more game and tech news coverage!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

Hello, Meet Lola