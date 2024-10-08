New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Multiple states file lawsuits against TikTok over child safety concerns

Around a dozen states have filed lawsuits against TikTok over its alleged damaging affect on the mental health of children and teens.
TJ Denzer
Image via TikTok
1

A bipartisan group of states have filed lawsuits against TikTok this week, alleging that the company’s popular video appp not only represents a danger to the mental health and wellness of children, but it also attempts to deceive parents into thinking the app is safe. Part of the lawsuits also allege that TikTok has been used for illegal money transmissions.

The lawsuits were filed by 13 states including the New York Supreme Court this week, as reported by CNBC. The grievances laid out by New York Attorney General Letitia James follow those filed in other states with slight variance:

TikTok US office in California.
TikTok faces lawsuits from 13 states regarding its app's effects on the mental health of children and teens.
Source: Image via Mario Tama/Getty Images

The lawsuit goes on to claim that the developers of TikTok knowingly create the app’s features to appeal to addictive compulsions in children and teens. The lawsuit cites the beginning of this year, when Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Dr. Ashwin Vasan issued an advisory that designated social media as a public health hazard, which was then endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams in June 2024. It’s certainly not the first time TikTok has been under the microscope either, as the company was ordered earlier this year to divest from Chinese parent company Bytedance or face a ban in the US.

With so much litigation coming TikTok’s way, it will be interesting to see where the app ends up by year’s end. As we follow the latest on TikTok and social media, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

