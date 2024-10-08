Multiple states file lawsuits against TikTok over child safety concerns
Around a dozen states have filed lawsuits against TikTok over its alleged damaging affect on the mental health of children and teens.
A bipartisan group of states have filed lawsuits against TikTok this week, alleging that the company’s popular video appp not only represents a danger to the mental health and wellness of children, but it also attempts to deceive parents into thinking the app is safe. Part of the lawsuits also allege that TikTok has been used for illegal money transmissions.
The lawsuits were filed by 13 states including the New York Supreme Court this week, as reported by CNBC. The grievances laid out by New York Attorney General Letitia James follow those filed in other states with slight variance:
The lawsuit goes on to claim that the developers of TikTok knowingly create the app’s features to appeal to addictive compulsions in children and teens. The lawsuit cites the beginning of this year, when Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Dr. Ashwin Vasan issued an advisory that designated social media as a public health hazard, which was then endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams in June 2024. It’s certainly not the first time TikTok has been under the microscope either, as the company was ordered earlier this year to divest from Chinese parent company Bytedance or face a ban in the US.
With so much litigation coming TikTok’s way, it will be interesting to see where the app ends up by year’s end. As we follow the latest on TikTok and social media, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.
