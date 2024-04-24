New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Biden signs bill to ban TikTok if ByteDance doesn't divest

TikTok has already announced its plans to legally challenge the decision in court.
Donovan Erskine
There’s been a lot of discussions at the federal level about banning the popular video-focused social media app TikTok, and it’s now looking more likely than ever. After the House of Representatives past a proposal this past Saturday, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would force ByteDance to divest from TikTok or see it banned, into a law.

President Biden signed a bill this morning that centered around sending federal aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The bill also included the ultimatum that TikTok will be banned in the United States unless owner ByteDance divests. If ByteDance sells TikTok’s US operations to an American company, the app will avoid a ban.

The TikTok logo on a white background

Source: TikTok

TikTok immediately responded by stating its intention to contest the law in court.

Discussions of a TikTok ban in America go all the way back to the Trump administration, but momentum has picked up over the past few months. Now, it appears that we’re nearing a final decision on the matter. As we await TikTok’s fate, count on Shacknews for any timely updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

