Biden signs bill to ban TikTok if ByteDance doesn't divest

There’s been a lot of discussions at the federal level about banning the popular video-focused social media app TikTok, and it’s now looking more likely than ever. After the House of Representatives past a proposal this past Saturday, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would force ByteDance to divest from TikTok or see it banned, into a law.

President Biden signed a bill this morning that centered around sending federal aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The bill also included the ultimatum that TikTok will be banned in the United States unless owner ByteDance divests. If ByteDance sells TikTok’s US operations to an American company, the app will avoid a ban.



TikTok immediately responded by stating its intention to contest the law in court.

This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court. We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail. The fact is, we have invested billions of dollars to keep U.S. data safe and our platform free from outside influence and manipulation. This ban would devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans. As we continue to challenge this unconstitutional ban, we will continue investing and innovating to ensure TikTok remains a space where Americans of all walks of life can safely come to share their experiences, find joy, and be inspired.

Discussions of a TikTok ban in America go all the way back to the Trump administration, but momentum has picked up over the past few months. Now, it appears that we're nearing a final decision on the matter.