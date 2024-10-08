Rainbow Six Siege's next Six Invitational will come to Boston Like in years past, the Six Invitational 2025 will feature a $3 million USD prize pool.

Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating a big milestone anniversary in 2025. It'll mark the game's tenth year and it looks like Ubisoft Montreal is looking to commemorate it in a big way across multiple areas. That includes the esports department, which is bringing the Six Invitational to the United States for the first time in the event's history. On Tuesday, Ubisoft announced that the Six Invitational will come to the MGM Music Hall in Boston, MA this coming February.

The Six Invitational, hosted jointly by Ubisoft and competitive gaming organization BLAST, will unfold over a two-week period in February. The Group Stage will run from February 3-7 and the opening playoff rounds will take place from February 9-1. After that, the doors to the MGM Music Hall in historic Fenway Park will open to the public for the Finals portion of the event, which will run the weekend of February 14-16. Ticketing details can be found on the Ubisoft website.

Teams are currently competing for guaranteed spots in next year's Six Invitational by acquiring Global Points. The picture of who will compete in February will become clearer after November's BLAST R6 Montreal Major.

The Six Invitational's $3 million prize pool is among the highest in esports. It has stayed at that number since the 2020 event. This will be the first time that Siege's premiere event has been held in the United States following Ubisoft taking the event on the road in 2021, making stops in Paris, Stockholm, and São Paulo.

Promo art for Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Twin Shells, which released earlier this fall.

Source: Ubisoft

We'll have our eye on the Six Invitational as it gets closer. We're also continuing to follow the development of Rainbow Six Siege itself, which recently deployed Operation Twin Shells. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for more Siege news as it arises.