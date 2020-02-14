Six Invitational 2020: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch Your definitive guide for watching the first major tournament in 2020 for Rainbow Six Siege esports. Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational.

It's that time of year for Rainbow Six Siege esports. The Six Invitational has returned for another year, with the game's top teams battling it out for supremacy. The past few weeks have seen many teams clash in an effort to advance to the final three days of competition. That final weekend is now here, as fans converge to Montreal, Quebec for the halfway point of Rainbow Six Pro League: Season 11. Shacknews has everything you need to know with our full guide on how to check out all of the action.

How much is the Six Invitational 2020 prize pool?

The Six Major Raleigh will award $3,000,000 USD, spread across a field of 16 teams. Here's how the prize money will be allocated:

1st place - $1,000,000

2nd place - $450,000

3rd place - $270,000

4th place - $200,000

5th-6th place - $150,000

7th-8th place - $110,000

9th-12th place - $80,000

13th-16th place - $60,000

Six Invitational group stages

Earlier this week, there were four groups of four teams each competed in a double elimination bracket. The top two teams from each group have advanced to the playoff stage. These matches were best of three games.

Here are the results to the group stages, with the bottom two teams eliminated from competition:

Group A

DarkZero Esports: 2-0 Fnatic: 2-1 Team Empire: 1-2 FaZe Clan: 0-2

Group B

Spacestation Gaming: 2-0 Team SoloMid: 2-1 Natus Vincere: 1-2 Rogue: 0-2

Group C

Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-0 MiBR: 2-1 Team Liquid: 1-2 Giants Gaming: 0-2

Group D

G2 Esports: 2-0 BDS Esport: 2-1 Team Reciprocity: 1-2 Wildcard Gaming: 0-2

Six Invitational 2020 Top 8 playoffs

The remaining teams have advanced to the playoffs. This is a double elimination bracket. All matches are best of three, with the exception of Grand Finals, which will be best of five.

TeamSoloMid and SpaceStation Gaming have already advanced to the Upper Bracket Finals. With two losses incurred in this playoff round, G2 Esports and MiBR have been eliminated.

Here is the Top 6 bracket heading into Friday:

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, February 14

Opening Ceremony - 8:30AM PT

Lower Bracket Match 1 - 9AM PT

Showmatch - 12:30PM PT

Lower Bracket Match 2 - 2PM PT

Saturday, February 15

Preshow - 8:30AM PT

Upper Bracket Finals - 9AM PT

Season Panel - 12:30PM PT

Lower Bracket Match 3 - 2:30PT PT

Sunday, February 16

Preshow - 8:30AM PT

Lower Bracket Finals - 9AM PT

Year 5 Panel - 1:30PM PT

Grand Finals - 3PM PT

Closing Ceremonies - 7PM PT

How to watch the Six Invitational 2020

The Six Invitational 2020 will air live on Twitch from Friday through Sunday, starting Friday morning at 8:30AM PT.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 reveal

The future of Rainbow Six Siege will be unveiled on Sunday. Ubisoft is set to reveal plans for Year 5 of Rainbow Six's DLC content. This is being called Operation Void Edge, with two new Operators set to make their Rainbow Six Siege debut. These Operators, as well as other changes, are set to be detailed as part of a special DLC showcase presentation on Sunday, prior to Grand Finals.

Shacknews will be in attendance at this weekend's Six Invitational. Come back on Sunday, as we report back with firsthand knowledge of everything you need to know about Operation Void Edge.

Six Invitational 2020 Twitch Drops

Ubisoft and Twitch are offering specal cosmetic Charms for those who tune into the Six Major Raleigh playoffs this weekend. You do not need to own Rainbow Six Siege in order to earn these items, as they'll show up for you the moment you log into the game for the first time on either PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One. You will, however, need to link your Twitch account to your UPlay account, which can be done on the Ubisoft website.

On top of that, a special cosmetic bundle will drop during the final day of competition. Viewers will be eligible to receive this drop every 30 minutes that they watch the Grand Finals, from the start of the match through the Trophy Ceremony.

You will earn credit towards these drops by viewing either the main Rainbow 6 Twitch channel or any of the alternate language Twitch channels, including Spanish (LATAM or Spain), Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Russian, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese (Hong Kong), Thai, Mandarin (Taiwan), and Polish.

How to watch the Six Invitational 2020 VODs

Ubisoft will regularly update the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.

As noted, Shacknews is on-site this year checking out the action. Stay tuned as we report in from this year's Six Invitational in Montreal, Quebec.