Destiny 2 Update 8.1.0 patch notes Feast your eyes on Destiny 2's patch notes for Episode: Revenant.

Bungie has rolled out the 8.1.0 patch for Destiny 2 on all platforms. Let's dive into the changes.

Destiny 2 Update 8.1.0 patch notes



Activities

Crucible

General

Reprised the map Solitude for our Control, Quickplay, and Competitive playlists (will return to Trials at a future date).

Added several new UI features.

Class icons on enemy health bars. "Assisted by..." message on the death screen. Added Tools of Destruction to the teammate tombstone icon.

Fixed an issue where matches would not end in mercy due to time elapsed, despite the delta in team score.

Adjusted join-in-progress rules so that matches have a better chance of back-filling.

Fixed an issue with our second version of the snake draft lobby balancer where fireteam members would sometimes be placed on separate teams; re-enabled the snake draft lobby balancer.

Fixed an issue where the weapons portion of Not Swap was sometimes active in playlists other than Trials and Competitive.

Fixed an issue where kills could sometimes drop an additional ammo brick for teammates.

Competitive

Improved the placement match logic in Competitive to provide a smoother experience while finding your expected rank.

Improved the way points are awarded after Competitive matches to make the values line up more appropriately with expectations.

Fixed an issue where the placement series challenge could erroneously appear after completing the Competitive intro quest "Dividing the Ladder."

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be unable to claim their Trials rank rewards.

Post-game standard (non-Adept) weapon drops will now focus on the weekly weapon, instead of exclusively being the weekly weapons.

Nightfall

Nightfall activities on Expert difficulty or higher now feature combatants with Banes.

Dungeons and Raids

General

Fixed an issue where some dungeons had a shorter-than-intended amount of time in the activity after completion.

Shattered Throne

Fixed an issue where the second secret chest would occasionally not reward players.

Salvation’s Edge

Fixed an issue where the Ignited Light Triumph was not tracking encounter challenges.

Vow of the Disciple

Fixed an issue where Rhulk could catapult himself off the encounter space.

Fight him, you cowards.

UI/UX

Director

When a raid or dungeon is featured, an icon will appear in the destination's icon tray and the name of the raid or dungeon will appear in the destination's tooltip.

Rituals Pathfinder have been divided into distinct Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit Pathfinders.

When you are in a Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit activity or PGCR, opening the Director will take you directly to the appropriate ritual screen in the Director to select your next activity or access their Pathfinder system.

This enables quickly opening the relevant rituals screen to easily access reputation, streaks, Pathfinder, and re-launch related activities

The activity launch overlay has been adjusted to divide skulls (activity modifiers) into four categories to better inform player buildcrafting.

Heads Up Display (HUD)

Waypoints for dead allies now include an indicator of the faction, ability, or weapon that downed them to improve situational awareness.

When you are downed in PvP activities, the death screen will now include some information about player assists that contributed to your death.

Developer Note: We are hoping to expand this feature in the future to give players better tools for understanding the moment-to-moment PvP experience.

Fireteam Finder

Fireteam Finder entry point is now grayed out in launch overlay when current activity is unsupported.

Fireteam Finder auto-selects your current activity when entering through launch overlay.

Fireteam Finder auto-returns players back to start when Fireteam Privacy is set to closed.

Reminds players they need to use a Fireteam when using Fireteam Finder.



Text Chat

Text chat profanity setting received an update to better reflect changes with our moderation service.

Fixed text chat bug that was causing commands in certain languages to say that the command was unknown.

Voice Chat

Now correctly plays audio cue when swapping voice channels.

Roster

Fixed nameplate bug that would cause names with certain emojis to flicker.

Objective Tracking

No longer reset tracked records at the start of each Episode.

Fixed an issue where the tracking icon would stick around after objective was completed.

Gameplay and Investment

Exotic Armor

Hunter

Lucky Pants

No longer requires the Hand Cannon to be matched to the Super damage type or Kinetic to receive the damage buff. Out of Luck cooldown will only trigger if you reach seven stacks before swapping off the weapon or time expires. Maximum damage has been decreased from 600% to 450%. Now provides movement bonuses including increased slide distance and sprint speed when a Hand Cannon is equipped. Airborne Effectiveness bonus is active whenever a Hand Cannon is equipped, not just when the Illegally Modded Holster buff is active.

Raiju's Harness

Fully reworked behavior of its Exotic trait, Mobius Conduit, inspired by its lore tab.

Activating Gathering Storm calls down lightning on all nearby targets, jolting them while also amplifying allies. Defeating Arc debuffed targets grants a small amount of Gathering Storm energy.

Blight Ranger

Added the ability to cancel your Arc Staff Super while equipped, damaging and blinding nearby enemies and granting a Tier 4 Arc weapon damage boost.

Damage dealt by this effect scales based on the number of projectiles reflected prior to cancelling. No longer creates Orbs of Power when reflecting projectiles with Arc Staff. Reflecting projectiles now instead directly refunds Super energy, extending the duration of your Super.

Young Ahamkara's Spine

Once again provides Tripmine Grenade energy for ability damage (changed from ability final blows).

Provides +33% grenade energy in PvE and +8% in PvP. Celestial Nighthawk

Reduced Super damage against bosses by 5%. Solipsism

Spirit of Synthoceps

Reduced the melee damage bonus provided when both Bionic Enhancements and Stylish Executioner are active by 50%.



Titan

Icefall Mantle

You now gain a stack of Frost Armor for rapid Stasis final blows. Each time you gain a stack of Frost Armor you will heal for a small amount. The unique class ability granted by Icefall Mantle now provides maximum stacks of Frost Armor, instead of its custom overshield.

It will provide additional stacks of Frost Armor if you have Whisper of Rime equipped. You will also immediately heal for each stack that gets added. It no longer prevents sprinting or jump abilities, and it now works when Thruster is equipped. Class ability energy now begins to recharge immediately after using Icefall Mantle's class ability. No longer provides bonus Stasis weapon damage. Now requires a Stasis Super to be equipped to benefit from its Exotic effects.

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap

Removed the Stasis weapon requirement. Now any final blows or rapid precision hits while behind a rally barricade (and with a Stasis Super equipped) will create a Diamond Lance near you. Directly hitting any powerful combatant with a Diamond Lance will now create three Stasis crystals (previously only bosses and vehicles would create additional crystals).

Ursa Furiosa & Spirit of the Bear

Increased maximum Super energy gain for Unbreakable in PvE from 15% to 20%. Fixed an issue where you were gaining more Super energy from Unbreakable in PvP than intended. Now provides a maximum of 10% per Unbreakable use.

Cuirass of the Falling Star

Melee final blows while amplified now grant Super energy. Reduced the damage bonus from Cuirass to Thundercrash from 2x to 1.55x.

When combined with the buff to Thundercrash base damage, this results in the same damage as it did previously. Replaced the overshield after impact with damage resistance (50% in PvE and 10% in PvP).

Pyrogale Gauntlets

Increased damage of the super cyclone explosions by 10%.

Peacekeepers

Dealing damage to combatants with an SMG increases SMG damage for a short time. Maximum of 20 stacks (100% bonus damage), lasts for 1s, each hit adds a stack and refreshes the timer.

Mask of the Quiet One

With a Void Super equipped, rapid final blows and final blows while at critical health will now grant Devour.

Hazardous Propulsion

Fixed an issue where destroying certain objects, such as Stasis crystals, was being counted as a final blow for loading Exodus rockets.

Final blows caused by shattering crystals created via the weapon perk Headstone will still have a chance to load rockets.

Stoicism

Spirit of the Star Eater

Reduced the benefit granted Twilight Arsenal from 70% to 25%. Reduced the benefit granted to Thundercrash from 70% to 50%. Spirit of the Horn

Activating Thruster now leaves a ball of Solar energy behind, exploding and applying scorch to enemies caught in the blast. Spirit of Alpha Lupi

Activating Thruster now heals you and nearby allies. Spirit of Hoarfrost

Activating Thruster now creates a pair of Stasis crystals.



Warlock

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Added "Weapon final blows while Devour is active grant Super energy," with more energy provided for defeating powerful combatants.

Ballidorse Wrathweavers

Adjusted the perk to increase the shatter damage of targets frozen by Shadebinder Super projectiles.

This means even allies breaking enemies out can activate the perk as well. Added "Granting Frost Armor to your allies with Frostpulse or Winter’s Wrath grants you Super energy,” with more energy provided for aiding multiple allies.

Sanguine Alchemy

Now marks targets you damage while standing in a Rift. You deal 10% extra damage from any source against marked targets. Now provides Surge x4 to weapons that match your Super damage.

Verity's Brow & Spirit of Verity

Increased PvE grenade damage for the first stack of Death Throes from 20% to 40%. Each additional stack now provides +15% grenade damage, up to a max of +100% at five stacks.

PvP bonus damage is unchanged.

Cenotaph Mask

The changes to the target marking have been reverted so that the applying player can once again see the marker.

Osmiomancy Gloves

Reduced the increased seeker distance and speed by 50%.

Speaker's Sight

Orb of Power generation has been reenabled in PvP, where it now requires six instances of healing against a damaged ally to create an Orb.

PvE behavior is unchanged.

Promethium Spur

Fixed an issue where Promethium Spur would grant class ability energy without a Solar Super equipped.

Essentialism

Spirit of the Star Eater

Reduced the benefit granted to Nova Bomb from 70% to 50%.



Armor Mods

The Emergency Reinforcements armor mod has been updated to no longer overwrite other sources of damage resistance.

Changed the order of Momentum Transfer and Impact Induction to group with the other mods they better align with when looking at Gauntlet mod inventory.

Fixed an issue where Font of Agility would display its perk description instead of its name in some tooltips.

Fixed an issue with all seven Siphon mods that caused them to generate extra Orbs of Power when swapping helmets.

Fixed an issue with the Harmonic Reserves armor mod where it would not reliably function while a Prismatic subclass was equipped.

Weapons

Weapon Archetypes

Auto Rifle, Scout Rifle, Pulse Rifle, Submachine Gun, Sidearm, Hand Cannon

Rebalanced how PvE damage is dealt to slightly prioritize critical hits.

Increased critical hit damage by between 5% and 7% depending on subfamily. Decreased body shot damage by between 5% and 7% depending on subfamily.

Pulse Rifle

Heavy Burst (includes Graviton Lance and Revision Zero's Heavy Burst)

Increased RPM from 300 to 324. Decreased damage in PvE by 18% for Legendary weapons in this subfamily.

Graviton Lance and Revision Zero Heavy Burst mode reduced by 8%.

Sniper Rifle

Reduced flinch received from enemy AI by 50%. Reduced camera roll received from players by 10%. Increased damage against:

Minors - 60% Majors - 75% Minibosses - 35% Champions - 25%

Glaive

Corrected an issue where perks that change magazine size could sometimes display incorrect preview values.

Shotgun

Increased minimum damage after falloff from 0% to 40% vs AI only.

Rocket-Assisted Sidearm

Reduced reserve ammo by 25%.

Trace Rifles

Increased base PvP ammo from 25 to 29.

Machine Gun

High Impact

Increased critical hit damage by 4%.

Heavy Ammo Grenade Launcher

General

Decreased damage from the detonation by 5% against combatants Increased projectile impact damage correspondingly, globally. In PvE, total damage is the same, just split differently between detonation and impact. In PvP, Heavy GLs now deal approximately 7% and 26% more impact damage, depending on the Blast Radius stat. Rapid Fire

Increased impact and detonation damage by 7%.



PvP Weapon Tuning

Sidearm

Rapid-Fire: Critical Hit Damage - 39.9 to 40 Adaptive: Critical Hit Damage - 57.45 to 57.6 Precision: Critical Hit Damage - 63.85 to 64 Adaptive Burst: Critical Hit Damage - 36.5 to 37 Heavy Burst: Critical Hit Damage - 47.9 to 48 Lightweight: Critical Hit Damage - 49.5 to 49.6

Submachine Gun

Lightweight: Base Damage - 10.5 to 10.6 Adaptive: Base Damage - 10.9 to 11.5 Aggressive - Critical Hit Damage - 23.6 to 23.8 Precision - Base Damage - 16.5 to 16.7, Critical Hit Damage 26.8 to 26.7

Auto Rifle

Rapid-Fire: Base Damage - 13.4 to 13.5, Critical Hit Damage - 22.9 to 22.95 Adaptive: Critical Hit Damage - 26.5 to 26.25 Precision: Base Damage - 19 to 19.4, Critical Hit Damage - 33.6 to 33.95 High-Impact: Base Damage - 22 to 23, Critical Hit Damage - 40.1 to 41.4

Hand Cannon

Precision: Base Damage - 40.4 to 45.3, Critical Hit Damage - 70.25 to 70.22 Adaptive: Base Damage - 44.7 to 44.5, Critical Hit Damage - 80.3 to 80.1 Heavy Burst: Base Damage - 23.8 to 24, Critical Hit Damage - 49.6 to 52.8 Aggressive: Base Damage - 47.5 to 47.6, Critical Hit Damage - 88.1 to 88.05

Pulse Rifle

Rapid-Fire: Critical Hit Damage - 27.25 to 27.55 Lightweight: Critical Hit Damage - 31 to 31.45 Adaptive: Base Damage - 20 to 22, Critical Hit Damage - 36.5 to 36.3 Heavy Burst: Critical Hit Damage - 41.95 to 42.55 High-Impact: Critical Hit Damage - 40.1 to 39.6 Aggressive: Critical Hit Damage - 30 to 30.2

Scout Rifle

Rapid-Fire: Critical Hit Damage - 54.25 to 54.6 Lightweight: Critical Hit Damage - 63.85 to 64 Precision: Base Damage - 38 to 38.5 Aggressive: Critical Hit Damage - 91.1 to 91.8 High-Impact: Critical Hit Damage - 83.8 to 84

Bow

Lightweight: Base Damage - 77.1 to 77, Critical Hit Damage - 123.3 to 123.2



Exotic Weapons

Choir of One

Reduced base reserves from 250 to 200. Reduced max reserves from 384 to 300. Reduced impact damage of the Point-Blank projectile by 50%. Increased hip fire projectile damage against players by 10%. Now starts with seven ammo in Crucible and gains seven from crates and ammo bricks

Huckleberry

Folded the original catalyst behavior into the base perk (kills now fully refill the magazine) and replaced the catalyst perk with Kinetic Tremors.

Tarrabah

When Ravenous Beast is active, gain damage resistance against incoming Solar damage.

Symmetry

Now gains a stack of Dynamic Charge on kills in addition to precision hits.

Duality

On Black Wings stacks for max effect reduced from 5 to 3. Extended duration of buff from 7s to 10s.

Lumina

Updated hip-fire projectiles to behave like Support Auto Rifle healing shots.

Bad Juju

Increased lifetime of String of Curses from 3.5s base to 5.5s base.

Ex Diris

Increased direct hit damage vs ai by 33%. Reduced camera recoil from firing by ~50%. +5 reserve ammo. Now spawns a moth on 2 direct hits. Reduced moth cooldown from 4s to 3s, shared with on kill trigger. Increased projectile velocity. Reduced projectile gravity.

Fighting Lion

Spawns a volatile burst on direct hits.

Prospector

Now spawns three cluster bombs on detonation. Removed sticky grenades, flame grenades, and remote det function. Mag size reduced to six. +50 Reload speed instead of +70 inventory on MW.

Chaperone

Added the ability to trigger Roadborn on two rapid precision hits. Precision hits with Roadborn up also extend it by 3sec. +20 stability, 0,75 reload mult with Roadborn active. +20 inventory base.

Ruinous Effigy

Changed the "Transmutation Sphere" obituary string to "Ruinous Effigy."



Weapon perks

Slice

Fixed an issue where the Sever debuff was not properly reducing outgoing damage from players.

Slideways

Can now be refreshed if you slide again following the completion of the initial slide.

Alloy Mag

Now increases reload speed when the magazine is near empty.

Auto Loading Holster

Increased time to reload by one second for both base and enhanced.

Reconstruction

Increased time to start reloading by two seconds for both base and enhanced.

Sticky Grenades

On Heavy Ammo GLs, this perk now shifts the damage to more focused on the splash, so they can be more effective traps without losing out on the impact damage.

Stunning Recovery

Now fully refills this weapon from reserves.

Master of Arms

Can now stack up to x2.

x1 grants 15% damage for 7s x2 grants 25% damage for 4s

Drops back to x1 when the timer expires.

Dawning Surprise Origin Trait

Removed the time limit between kills, now requires kills in a life instead of in rapid succession.

Air Trigger

Fixed an issue where the enhanced version was not granting additional reserves.

Iron Reach, Iron Gaze, and Iron Grip

Reduced the downside stat penalties.

Base: From -30 to -20 Enhanced: From -25 to -15

Enhanced Eddy Current

Fixed an issue where Amplified would not immediately boost the perk to its highest state.



Weapon Mods

Added several new weapon mods

Can be equipped on any enhanced or crafted weapon. Combo stat mod: bundles two stats (+6 / +6).

Ballistics: range/stability Finesse: reload/handling Aerodynamics: blast radius/projectile speed Tension: draw time/accuracy Edge: charge rate/guard resistance Anti-flinch: 15% flinch reduction Ammo Finder enhancement:

Special Finder Enhancement: faster progress on Special Ammo Finder. Heavy Finder Enhancement: faster progress on Heavy Ammo Finder. Optics mod: allows customization of weapon zoom

Marksman Optics: Sniper Rifle, Linear Fusion Rifle, Scout Rifle, Bow, Machinegun, Trace Rifle, Rocket Launcher

Marksman Optics: High: +2 zoom Marksman Optics: Low: -2 zoom CQC Optics: Hand Cannon, Pulse Rifle, Auto Rifle, Submachinegun, Sidearm, Fusion Rifle, Breech Grenade Launcher, Drum Grenade Launcher

CQC Optics: High: +1 zoom CQC Optics: Low: -1 zoom Synergy: spawns a subclass bauble matching this weapon's damage type every 12 kills - Kinetic weapons spawn an orb of power instead. Stunloader: partially refills this weapon's magazine on stunning a Champion.



Weapon crafting

The Garden of Salvation weapons are now craftable.

Each week, players can acquire a pursuit from Hawthorne in the Tower asking them to complete all encounters of the Garden of Salvation raid. Completion will award guaranteed pattern progress until all patterns are acquired and unlock a vendor exchange on Hawthorne for one additional selectable Deepsight weapon.

Updated the Season of Opulence reprised Swords and Shotgun to allow for equipping mementos.

Updated the Season of Undying reprised weapons to allow for the equipping of mementos.

Fixed an issue where weapon leveling boosting The Engima Glaive during the crafting introduction quest line did not properly complete the quest step.

Fixed an issue where enhanced raid Adept weapons from Vow of the Disciple displayed the crafting overlay on their icon instead of the enhancement icon.

Weapon ornaments

Fixed an issue causing some weapon ornaments to not look as intended.

Coldheart: Theoretical Endothermics

Fixed corrupted textures and pieces of the base weapon showing through the ornament. Salvation's Grip: Unyielding Grasp

Decals only intended for the base weapon no longer appear on the ornament. Arbalest: Violent Exorcism

Decals only intended for the base weapon no longer appear on the ornament. MIDA Mini-Tool: Defenseless, to Be Armed

Fixed corrupted textures when applied to the base MIDA Mini-Tool. No change when applied to CALUS Mini-Tool. Drang: Alone, to Be Joined

Fixed corrupted textures when applied to the base Drang. No change when applied to Drang (Baroque). Rapacious Appetite: The Bunker

Fixed pieces of the base weapon showing through the ornament.



Weapon fixes

Fixed an issue where some weapons acquired with curated rolls pre-The Final Shape could not properly enhance their perks.

Reduced the frequency of previewed magazine size being different than the real magazine size when a perk or Backup Mod is actually applied.

Fixed an issue where Adept swords didn't receive +3 bonus stats to other stats when fully Masterworked.

Fixed an issue where Ergo Sum didn't display in collections.

Added a missing range stat to the Aberrant Action sidearm and adjusted some existing stats to distinguish it from Indebted Kindness which had the exact same stats.

Range: 0→27 Airborne Effectiveness: 11→13 Reload: 28→36 Blast Radius: 35→32 Velocity: 56→53

We opted to buff the Reload and AE stats to better synergize with Heal Clip and airborne gameplay with solar builds. Blast Radius and Velocity were reduced to account for the origin trait and Incandescent already contributing to the area-of-effect capabilities of the weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Sacred Flame trait's explosion on Ergo Sum counted as damage from a Primary ammo weapon for the purposes of other systems, like Super or Transcendent energy gain or bounties.

Fixed an issue where Caster Sword heavy attacks would not trigger perks like Whirlwind Blade and Cold Steel.

Fixed an issue causing Two-Tailed Fox to not apply correct scorch values with the Ember of Eruption and Ember of Ashes fragments.

Fixed an issue where using a Sword heavy attack would trigger a recharge delay on all equipped Swords - this now just applies to the Sword that performed the attack.

Fixed an issue where the Loose Change weapon perk would not trigger when applying Weaken.

Fixed an issue where Sniper Rifles, Glaives, Trace Rifles and Leviathan's Breath did not get ammo reserves bonuses in our recent tuning.

Fixed an issue where Wolfpack Rounds granted by Ergo Sum would not be created if given to user's wielding Aggressive Frame Swords.

Fixed an issue where Collective Action could not be triggered by Stasis shards created by the Whisper of Chains Stasis fragment.

Abilities

General

Void Overshield

Increased Void Overshield PvE damage resistance from 50% to 70%.

This increases maximum effective HP from 90 to 150. Facet of Command/Echo of Domineering

Cooldown reduced from 11 seconds to 4 seconds. Swarm Grenade

Swarm Grenade submunitions are now easier for players to shoot down. Swarm Grenade submunitions can now chain detonate other submunitions when destroyed.



Titan

Towering Barricade, Rally Barricade

When a player is standing behind a barricade, the barricade now taunts combatants in front of the barricade. Combatants in front of the barricade now shoot at the barricade instead of at the player behind the barricade. Reduced non-boss combatant damage vs. barricades by 50%. Increased combatant splash-damage reduction when standing behind the barricade from 20% to 60%. Now grants moderate damage resistance vs. combatants during cast.

Unarmed Melee

Increased damage to players by 5%. Increased damage against PvE combatants by 20%. Increased stun multiplier.

Behemoth

Howl of the Storm

Howl of the Storm can now be used during the Glacial Quake Super. Shiver Strike

Now attaches a Stasis explosive to the target on impact.

This detonation slows players and freezes combatants. Now refunds 80% melee energy on whiff. Increased energy recharge rate by 12.5%. Immediately after landing a Shiver Strike attack, the attacker’s melee ability is now suppressed for 0.5s.

Diamond Lance

Thrown or slammed Diamond Lances will now shatter Stasis crystals.

Slamming a Diamond Lance will grant you and nearby allies two stacks of Frost Armor. Changed the weapon tray HUD to display how many seconds are remaining before the Diamond Lance disappears, like a Tangle.

Sentinel

Unbreakable

Now taunts enemies in front of the shield. Damage blocked by Unbreakable now generates grenade energy. Increased max duration the shield can be held. Forward movement speed now slows down briefly when the shield is shot. Reduced Unbreakable’s throw attack damage vs. players by 20%. Increased damage bleed through from players by 15%. Fully charged Unbreakable attacks will now one-shot Barricades in PvP except when the Barricade is under the effects of Heart of Inmost Light. Banner Shield

Now taunts enemies in front of the shield. Twilight Arsenal

Thrown axe projectiles now more consistently track towards targets closer to the reticle. Increased Twilight Arsenal’s axe relic weapon damage vs combatants by 23%.

Striker

Thundercrash

Increased base detonation damage by 33%. Fist of Havok

Increased damage resistance from 51% to 58%. Changed how the light attack works under the hood to improve consistency in hitting targets. Slightly increased light attack lunge range and ability to target enemies vertically. Thunderclap

Fully charged Thunderclap attacks will now one-shot barricades in PvP except when the barricade is under the effects of Heart of Inmost Light. Knockout

Melee kills now cancel health and shield stun, in addition to healing, allowing you to immediately start regenerating.

Sunbreaker

Consecration

Scorch and slam waves now shatter Stasis crystals.



Hunter

Prismatic

Hailfire Spike Prismatic Grenade

Added projectile tracking and aim assist to increase consistency in hitting targets.

Arcstrider

Combination Blow

Rescaled healing from a flat 80 HP per kill to 100/80/60/40 per kill based on stack count. No longer clears health and shield stun on kill. Removed the 1.5 second internal cooldown on healing. Disorienting Blow

Reduced cooldown from 90 seconds at T3/45 seconds at T10 to 80 seconds at T3 and 41 at T10.

Disorienting Blow now has the same cooldown and energy gains as Combination Blow.

Threadrunner

Threaded Specter

Increased detonation damage vs. combatants by 33%.

Gunslinger

Golden Gun – Marksman and Deadshot

Increased damage against base, elite, and miniboss combatants by 30%.

Nightstalker

Spectral Blades

Increased PvE damage by 20%. Increased damage resistance from 47% to 58%.



Warlock

Stormcaller

Stormtrance

Increased damage resistance from 53% to 58%. Chaos Reach

Increased damage resistance from 45% to 55%. Fixed an issue where Chaos Reach would not Jolt at high framerates. Fixed an issue where Chaos Reach would not go through Sentinel Shield’s guard or a Citan’s Barricade. Lightning Surge

The Warlock casting Lightning Surge now has 50% damage resistance vs. Titan Barricades during the lunge. Casting Lightning Surge now also makes you Amplified.

Voidwalker

Nova Warp

Increased PvE damage by 20%. Increased damage resistance from 51% to 58%. Now any Nova Warp detonation applies Volatile, regardless of charge duration.



Pathfinder

Separated Rituals pathfinder into three separate Pathfinders.

Each pathfinder includes objectives that can be completed in any of the three ritual activities.

Added a "freebie" objective in the first column for the first card of the week (one for each Pathfinder).

Objectives rebalanced to reduce overall path completion times.

Reward story is shared across Pathfinders (i.e. completing 3x of one Pathfinder is the same as completing 1x of each of the three Pathfinders).

Power and Progression

Increased the Power Bands

Power Floor: 1900

Soft Cap: 1950 (increased from 1940)

Powerful Cap: 2000 (increased from 1990)

Hard Cap/Pinnacle Cap: 2010 (increased from 2000)

Gameplay Modifiers

Banes

In higher difficulty activities such as Expert Nightfalls, combatants will randomly spawn with a random Bane applied.

Banes add an additional gameplay element to the combatant without interfering with their base combat behavior.



Localization

Several voice talents have been temporarily recast.

Polish Crow German Eramis Mexican Spanish Eramis Italian Eido Italian Eramis

Several voice talents have been permanently recast.

Polish Variks Mexican Spanish Spider Mexican Spanish Variks



General

Fixed an issue keeping some players from acquiring the Encryption Key necessary to obtain the legendary Khvostov in the Pale Heart.

Affected players will need to make space in their consumables inventory; the next time they reach orbit they should have the Encryption Key.

Fixed an issue causing Motes of Light to get stuck in some players' postmaster or inventory after obtaining the exotic Khvostov.

Affected players should now be able to discard Motes of Light once they've obtained the Exotic.

Fixed an issue where some conditional dialog from Failsafe on Nessus wouldn't trigger as expected.

Bundles that feature ornaments to your currently previewed Weapon or Armor will now also appear as options for purchase in the Appearance Modification screen.

Those are the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.1.0.