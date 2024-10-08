New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Jackbox Survey Scramble would like to ask some questions in two weeks

Following The Jackbox Naughty Pack, Jackbox Games has a second release lined up for later this month.
A few weeks ago, Jackbox Games released its big game collection for the year. The Jackbox Naughty Pack offered another compilation of multiplayer party favors. However, that's not the end of Jackbox Games' output for the year. As it turns out, there's another game lined up called The Jackbox Survey Scramble and it'll be ready to go in just two weeks.

Unlike previous Jackbox outings of the last decade or so, The Jackbox Survey Scramble is a single game with multiple modes. This game is based on hundreds of surveys taken by real people. Depending on the game mode, players will have to make different guesses for either the most or least popular answers to these surveys.

As noted by the Jackbox Games website, The Jackbox Survey Scramble will feature four different game modes, each doing something unique with surveys and their answers. Hilo (pronounced "high, low") challenges players to guess the top and bottom answers on a given survey. Meanwhile, Speed will add the pressure of a timer. Squares wants players to guess answers to create a Tic-Tac-Toe-style arrangement. Finally, Bounce is a back-and-forth Breakout-like paddle game, where the paddle position is determined by the most and least popular answers.

Squares mode in The Jackbox Survey Scramble

Source: Jackbox Games

The Jackbox Survey Scramble sounds like one of those ideas where it's best judged after trying it out in practice. Fortunately, Steam users will get an opportunity to try out Hilo and Squares for themselves as part of Steam Next Fest, which goes from October 14-21. Those interested in picking up the full game won't have to wait much longer. It'll release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV on Thursday, October 24.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

