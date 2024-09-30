Evening Reading - September 30, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
An interesting take on the sudoku format today!
Datto has some thoughts about Episode 1
How have you liked the first Episode?
Are you playing Forever Winter?
Aztecross gave it a shot.
Do you know the A Button Challenge?
You ought too, I've talked about it enough here.
An interesting look at boosting low testosterone numbers
Make your predictions on what happened.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster tech analysis by Digital Foundry
I dig this series. I hope Capcom does DR2 as well.
Speaking of Dead Rising, remember these old tips?
I can't wait to get a physical copy of this remaster.
Anyone who's done Halo 2 LASO knows true pain
It is a brutal slog.
Scamming scammers
Never gets old.
