A Minecraft Movie clip from Minecraft Live 2024 reminds us that Jack Black is Steve The new clip also features Jason Momoa and a crafting table.

There was one big takeaway from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary's upcoming A Minecraft Movie: Jack Black is Steve. He said so himself, showing up in a blue shirt looking like some rando you'll bump into at a Walmart and declaring, "I... am Steve!" In case anyone wasn't aware that he is Steve, Minecraft Live 2024 showed off a new clip of A Minecraft Movie, which appears to confirm that Jack Black is indeed Steve.

The latest clip from A Minecraft Movie shows off another major element of the Minecraft world: the crafting tale. Jack Black, who it must be emphasized is Steve, explains how the crafting table works in total Jack Black fashion. To the movie's credit, it does appear that this appears to be faithful to the Minecraft game, as Steve is able to conjure up a sword by lining up three elements. Viewers are also introduced to Jason Momoa's Garrett, who attempts to forge his own weapon to less-than-successful results.

The first Minecraft Movie teaser debuted three weeks ago. The reaction from many was, "That sure is a movie that exists." The teaser introduced some of the movie's human characters, the various Minecraft mobs, and some of the game's different biomes. Oh, also Jack Black made sure to mention that he is Steve. That part's important.

A Minecraft Movie will come to theaters on April 4, 2025. Speaking editorially, the movie doesn't look like much right now. However, as the Minecraft Live segment noted, Mojang does have significant input into this project, so if nothing else, it should at least be mostly faithful to the classic game that has captivated a generation of players. We'll be watching for this movie when it eventually arrives and undoubtedly discuss it further on Pop! Goes the Culture.