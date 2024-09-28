Minecraft: Bundles of Bravery introduces Hardcore mode to Bedrock Plus, a frightening new biome is on the way with a frightening new mob.

This year's Minecraft Live was fairly light compared to previous years. With the game's spin-offs no longer offering new content, Mojang could focus on the core Minecraft experience. Fans tuned in on Saturday to check out what's next for the long-running world-building phenomenon. The answer is something hair-raising in the form of a pair of new drops with the next one containing Hardcore mode.



Source: Xbox

The Bundles of Bravery update will be Minecraft's next content drop. Its main addition will be Hardcode mode for those playing on the game's Bedrock Edition, which is essentially the version of Minecraft that's on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Mojang cites the desire to bring back that initial feeling of playing Minecraft for the first time, where players approach the world a little more cautiously. Minecraft's Bedrock Edition now joins the game's Java Edition in having Hardcore play available.

Bundles of Bravery will also revamp Minecraft's inventory system. After watching players struggle with managing their inventory, Mojang got together and worked to add the bundle bag. The bundle takes up a single inventory slot, but players can fill it with eight other items, which will help offer greater flexibility.

That's not all that's coming to Minecraft. The vanilla game is getting a fresh drop as well. The Pale Garden will be Minecraft's next biome, which takes things in a spookier direction. Pale oak trees and hanging moss will surround players as they explore this haunting, low-lit black, white, and grey environment. Those who want some pale moss, a new white moss variant, will need to explore the Pale Garden. However, beware of the Creaking. The Creaking is Minecraft's scariest mob to come along in some time, able to camouflage itself in the darkness of the Pale Garden. It's essentially a ghostly tree-like mob that can't take direct damage. The only way to defeat it is to find the nearby Creaking Heart. Just be aware that the Creaking Heart can control more than one Creaking shell.

More information on what's coming to Mojang's long-running classic (over 300 million served) can be found on the Minecraft website. Look for these updates to hit the game soon, including on the new native PlayStation 5 version, which is set to release on Tuesday, October 22.