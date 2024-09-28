Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset brings haptics directly to your ears Razer's new top-of-the-line headset offers haptic feedback with several big games already offering support.

Razer is going all-in on haptic feedback and immersive gaming with its latest line of products. As part of this year's RazerCon showcase, the company introduced its latest headset. The Razer Kraven V4 Pro is the new high-end headset, one that will prove to be extravagant in more ways than one. The most interesting thing about it is that it will feature haptic feedback, allowing for a different level of immersion in PC and console gaming.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro will include Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the haptic technology that builds on Razer's previous HyperSense line. This will allow players to sense events in games based on intensity and distance. Some of the examples that Razer cites include players being able to feel a bullet flying by their head or feel a thunderstorm off along the horizon. The sensory experience will complement the headset's audio clarity, which will be powered by Razer's TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40 mm Drivers and THX Spatial Audio.

Razer has already lined up several games for Sensa HD Haptics integration. Final Fantasy 16 and Hogwarts Legacy are two titles available right now that utilize Razer's haptic tech. Expect to see it in a number of upcoming games, as well, with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Silent Hill 2 cited by name.



Source: Razer

In addition to Razer Sensa HD Haptics support, the Kraken V4 Pro will feature an OLED Control Hub, which can allow for customization, RGB Chroma management, settings changes, and also for users to monitor their PC metrics. The headset will allow for four different ways to connect to a user's device, including Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5mm, with seamless source input switching. Users can communicate through the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, which the company most recently used in its BlackShark V2 Pro headset to consumer acclaim.

Some may be reading this and thinking that all of this must lead to an expensive final product. Those readers would be right. The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is selling for $399.99 USD. It's available right now on the Razer website and at RazerStores across the country.