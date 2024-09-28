New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset brings haptics directly to your ears

Razer's new top-of-the-line headset offers haptic feedback with several big games already offering support.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Razer
1

Razer is going all-in on haptic feedback and immersive gaming with its latest line of products. As part of this year's RazerCon showcase, the company introduced its latest headset. The Razer Kraven V4 Pro is the new high-end headset, one that will prove to be extravagant in more ways than one. The most interesting thing about it is that it will feature haptic feedback, allowing for a different level of immersion in PC and console gaming.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro will include Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the haptic technology that builds on Razer's previous HyperSense line. This will allow players to sense events in games based on intensity and distance. Some of the examples that Razer cites include players being able to feel a bullet flying by their head or feel a thunderstorm off along the horizon. The sensory experience will complement the headset's audio clarity, which will be powered by Razer's TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40 mm Drivers and THX Spatial Audio.

Razer has already lined up several games for Sensa HD Haptics integration. Final Fantasy 16 and Hogwarts Legacy are two titles available right now that utilize Razer's haptic tech. Expect to see it in a number of upcoming games, as well, with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Silent Hill 2 cited by name.

Using the Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset to play S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Source: Razer

In addition to Razer Sensa HD Haptics support, the Kraken V4 Pro will feature an OLED Control Hub, which can allow for customization, RGB Chroma management, settings changes, and also for users to monitor their PC metrics. The headset will allow for four different ways to connect to a user's device, including Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5mm, with seamless source input switching. Users can communicate through the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, which the company most recently used in its BlackShark V2 Pro headset to consumer acclaim.

Some may be reading this and thinking that all of this must lead to an expensive final product. Those readers would be right. The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is selling for $399.99 USD. It's available right now on the Razer website and at RazerStores across the country.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola