Razer Freyja is an HD Haptic gaming cushion that's available today Announced at RazerCon, Razer's Project Esther is now the Razer Freyja and it's available right now.

Back at CES 2024 in January, Razer had something fascinating to demonstrate at its booth. It was touted as the world's first HD Haptics gaming cushion, a device that could offer full tactile feedback when placed on most gaming chairs. It was called Project Esther and it grabbed the attention of anybody who wandered by. Fast-forward nine months to Saturday's RazerCon showcase. Project Esther has now become the Razer Freyja and it's available to the public right now.

The Razer Freyja is a cushion powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics. Its purpose is provide full haptic feedback while playing games, watching videos, or listening to music. It's powered by six haptic motor actuators, allowing for multi-directional feedback. That means players won't simply feel a token rumble for every action on-screen. Rumble intensity will vary depending on the type of game being played and the activity that the player is currently undertaking.

As is the case with most Razer devices, the Freyja's settings will largely be controlled through the company's proprietary apps. The Razer Nexus app will allow players to connect their Freyja to their PC, as well as to Android devices via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth. Feedback from the cushion itself can be adjusted through the Razer Synapse desktop app.



Source: Razer

The Razer Freyja is a fascinating piece of work. The jury was out for us when we first tried it, so it narrowly missed the Shacknews Best of CES 2024 cut. It'll be interesting to see how the final product pans out. We'll be sure to keep an eye on this product. Those interested in picking it up can find it right now on the Razer website and at RazerStores across the country. Just be aware that it sports a steep price tag. The Razer Freyja is available for $299.99 USD.