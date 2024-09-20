Evening Reading - September 20, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. As promised, I'm on site at TwitchCon. But still, let's enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

For info on this and a whole lot more, visit our blog for a full Opening Ceremony recap:https://t.co/7EeE6nxpsz — Twitch (@Twitch) September 20, 2024

Catch up with everything announced at TwitchCon's Opening Ceremony.

There's always room for more in Hell 😈



Experience #DiabloIV for free from September 19-23.



Play up to level 20 on https://t.co/Uq1X3oc2uT, Xbox, and PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/cnepIDEwl1 — Diablo (@Diablo) September 19, 2024

Something I almost missed with the PC Deals, Diablo 4 is free this weekend.

🔪Welcome to Camp Bloodbrook: Where Horror Meets Pinball! 🔪



This slasher classic launches on October 24 for all Pinball M platforms and Pinball FX on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Epic Games!#PinballFX #PinballM #Horror #Gaming #slasher #ZenStudios #pinball pic.twitter.com/FRy6msLxw8 — Zen Studios (@zen_studios) September 20, 2024

Horror hits Pinball M and Pinball FX in time for Halloween.

And Moonstone Island celebrates one year with a special update.

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Philly born and raised

Gritty lives in Philadelphia. That is the context. https://t.co/DaUu8Qg9DE — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 20, 2024

I mean, it'd be way weirder if Gritty were spotted in Boston just walking around.

Going 50/50

Shohei Ohtani spoke post-game with @kirsten_watson about his offensive performance, becoming the only player in the 50/50 club and clinching his first postseason berth. pic.twitter.com/OCh1CTs3JO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 20, 2024

Soak in baseball history just a little more.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick makes the Soulsbourne games look easy.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

And hey, don't forget to check out Games Done Quick Express! It's happening live at TwitchCon all weekend!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai shares some stories about bringing Sora to Smash Bros.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq was on everyone’s wishlist & apparently @BaronDavis wanted to be teammates with the Lakers Hall of Famer during their playing careers.



“Everybody wants to play with Shaq.”



“Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant centers ever so that would be for me it would be kind… https://t.co/XgscIyzR64 pic.twitter.com/2bZlxau1kG — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 20, 2024

Everybody wanted to play with Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Tyrese Haliburton trolls the poor Orlando Tragic fans before bringing out CM Punk to name himself special ref for the big title match on CW premiere week.

Tonight in video game music

GaMetal takes us through another classic Sonic jam.

