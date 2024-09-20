New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - September 20, 2024

Kicking off this TwitchCon weekend right.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews. As promised, I'm on site at TwitchCon. But still, let's enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Catch up with everything announced at TwitchCon's Opening Ceremony.

Something I almost missed with the PC Deals, Diablo 4 is free this weekend.

Horror hits Pinball M and Pinball FX in time for Halloween.

And Moonstone Island celebrates one year with a special update.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Philly born and raised

I mean, it'd be way weirder if Gritty were spotted in Boston just walking around.

Going 50/50

Soak in baseball history just a little more.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick makes the Soulsbourne games look easy.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

And hey, don't forget to check out Games Done Quick Express! It's happening live at TwitchCon all weekend!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai shares some stories about bringing Sora to Smash Bros.

This week in Shaqnews

Everybody wanted to play with Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Tyrese Haliburton trolls the poor Orlando Tragic fans before bringing out CM Punk to name himself special ref for the big title match on CW premiere week.

Tonight in video game music

GaMetal takes us through another classic Sonic jam.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola