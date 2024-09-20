DayZ Frostline gets October release date The newest expansion for DayZ will bring a massive new map set on a wintery volcanic island.

Bohemia Interactive has finally announced the details of the DayZ Frostline expansion’s release date and pricing. It’s been a while since we heard any concrete details about the upcoming DLC map expansion, but on a special livestream this week, members of the team shared when Frostline will be coming and how much we’ll be paying for it. We won’t be waiting long, either. It’s right around the corner in mid-October.

The livestream on which Bohemia Interactive showcased the DayZ Frostline details is over, but they’ve also been posted over on the developer’s forum. DayZ Frostline is officially set to launch on October 15, 2024, and will come to PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles simultaneously. Moreover, its pricing was also announced and players will be able to get the expansion for $26.99 USD.

The release date for DayZ Frostline has been set for October 15, 2024, simultaneously on all platforms on which DayZ is available.

Source: Bohemia Interactive

This latest expansion has been a long time coming for DayZ. The game still has quite a lot of live in it, and players will be taking that activity to new and grand map, Sakhal. An 83 square kilometer map, Sakhal features a frosty volcanic island inspired by Icelandic terrain. With it will come a massive array of mechanics and conditions related to cold weather. Food left outside can be found frozen and must be thawed, players can easily suffer from being too cold and must find warm clothes, and new animals that are logical to the climate will appear. We spoke to DayZ lead Thales back in May extensively about what players can expect from Frostline and what comes after, so be sure to check that out as well.

With the release date set for DayZ Frostline, stay tuned for more updates from Bohemia Interactive leading up to the launch. You read more DayZ coverage on its topic for the latest news and features.