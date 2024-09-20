AFK Journey adds new characters and maps with Waves of Intrigue update Farlight games has added a slew of new content to its popular mobile game.

AFK Journey’s latest update, Waves of Intrigue, is being billed as its biggest yet. Available now, it adds new locations, characters, and modes for players to dive into as they continue to build their roster and collect rewards.

Arguably the biggest addition in Waves of Intrigue is Rustport, a new city that’s home to gangs and suspicious characters. This is where players will find a large chunk of the game’s new content. For the first time in AFK Journey, players can sail and fish. Sailing can yield various rewards through hidden treasure, and the fishing minigame can be triggered at various locations on the map.

Farlight Games has also added a stealth mechanic to AFK Journey. Stealth sequences will be triggered when exploring enemy camps.

The new content in Waves of Intrigued is available to players above Resonance level 240. Those below 240 can be auto-leveled in order to access the new content. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on AFK Journey.