AFK Journey adds new characters and maps with Waves of Intrigue update

Farlight games has added a slew of new content to its popular mobile game.
Donovan Erskine
Farlight
AFK Journey’s latest update, Waves of Intrigue, is being billed as its biggest yet. Available now, it adds new locations, characters, and modes for players to dive into as they continue to build their roster and collect rewards.

Arguably the biggest addition in Waves of Intrigue is Rustport, a new city that’s home to gangs and suspicious characters. This is where players will find a large chunk of the game’s new content. For the first time in AFK Journey, players can sail and fish. Sailing can yield various rewards through hidden treasure, and the fishing minigame can be triggered at various locations on the map.

Farlight Games has also added a stealth mechanic to AFK Journey. Stealth sequences will be triggered when exploring enemy camps.

The new content in Waves of Intrigued is available to players above Resonance level 240. Those below 240 can be auto-leveled in order to access the new content. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on AFK Journey.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

