TwitchCon announces 2025 dates for U.S. and Europe TwitchCon just started, but dates for next year are already set.

TwitchCon just wrapped up its Opening Ceremony for the 2024 convention. While the weekend party has just begun, dates have already been set for next year. Twitch has announced that TwitchCon will celebrate its 10th anniversary by returning to Rotterdam in The Netherlands at the end of May and San Diego, CA in mid-October.

Announced on the Twitch Blog, TwitchCon Europe will take place in Rotterdam from May 31-June 1, 2025. TwitchCon in the United States will go down in San Diego from October 17-19, 2025. Recall that Twitch announced back in January that Rotterdam and San Diego would be home to its convention at least through next year. Rotterdam will host TwitchCon Europe for at least one more year while the San Diego Convention Center is locked up through 2028.

There were some big announcements coming out of the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony. Twitch will look to address user grievances regarding its mobile app, though the company did note that overall views have risen since its refresh. Look for the Guild Program to expand globally, going beyond its recent outreach to the United Kingdom. Plus, look for Twitch to make improvements to its Enhanced Broadcasting (the client-side stream configuration tool added as part of a joint venture with NVIDIA and Open Broadcaster Software) while also revamping how it approaches user strikes.

Shacknews is spending some time this weekend at TwitchCon, so be sure to follow our various social channels for more from this year's convention. We'll be sure to follow Twitch's latest endeavors and report on the biggest stories.