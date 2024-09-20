Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 20: Helldivers 2 gets toxic

The Terminids have invaded and it's up to the galaxy's greatest army to keep the pests at bay. Helldivers 2 players may have noticed a new patch and it comes alongside the new Chemical Agents update. Get ready to spray some bugs, but first, you might need a copy of the game. That would certainly help the cause. Fortunately, it's on sale all weekend from the PlayStation Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $74.99 (25% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $27.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $25.99 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (67% off)
- Harold Halibut - $26.24 (25% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PS Plus Exclusive Discounts
- Sea of Thieves Premium Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- F1 24 Champions Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination - $7.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.99 (65% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation PS Plus Exclusive Discounts Sale.
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- MLB The Show 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Year 1 Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Bundle - $17.49 (65% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale.
- Open World Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Open World Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- WWE 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - $27.99 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $27.99 (30% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
Nintendo Switch
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Franchise Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Sports Party - $4.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $3.69 (75% off)
- Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $6.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- SaGa Emerald Beyond - $34.99 (30% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $6.29 (70% off)
- Star Ocean The Second Story R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $13.99 (65% off)
- 1000xRESIST - $15.99 (20% off)
- Berserk Boy - $14.00 (30% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 20: Helldivers 2 gets toxic