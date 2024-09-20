Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 20: Steam Planes, Trains and Automobiles Fest

By land, air, or by sea, Steam delivers deals every week and seems to have a big festival to celebrate pretty often. The latest one is the Steam Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest (Steve Martin and John Candy not included), which offers the best of games featuring different modes of transportation.

That's not all that Steam has this weekend. Tokyo Game Show is around the corner, so look for big publisher sales across the board. Even publishers who aren't making the trip are celebrating with some big discounts, including Electronic Arts and Nightdive Studios.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $8 or more to get Thumper and Spin Rhythm XD. Pay $12 or more to also receive PowerBeats VR: VR Fitness, Drums Rock, and Ragnarock. Pay $15 or more to also receive Audio Trip, Synth Riders, and Pistol Whip. These activate on Steam and a VR headset may be required for some titles.

Pay $4 or more to get Genesis Noir, Death and Taxes, and Suzerain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Highland Song and A Space for the Unbound. These activate on Steam.

To celebrate the Steam Deck's birthday, Valve is continuing its efforts to clear out the old LCD models. Find the 512GB and 64GB LCD Steam Decks for up to 25% off until September 26. Visit the Steam Deck page to learn more.

