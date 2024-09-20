Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 20: Steam Planes, Trains and Automobiles Fest

By land, air, or by sea, Steam delivers deals every week and seems to have a big festival to celebrate pretty often. The latest one is the Steam Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest (Steve Martin and John Candy not included), which offers the best of games featuring different modes of transportation.
That's not all that Steam has this weekend. Tokyo Game Show is around the corner, so look for big publisher sales across the board. Even publishers who aren't making the trip are celebrating with some big discounts, including Electronic Arts and Nightdive Studios.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Game Deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/23)
- Overwatch 2 Invasion Bundle - $7.49 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Game Deals.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - FREE until 9/26
- The Last Stand: Aftermath - FREE until 9/26
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/5)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- PC Building Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $74.99 (25% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $37.49 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $12.49 (50% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $12.49 (75% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $8.49 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Echo Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's End of Summer Sale.
Fanatical
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $34.19 (43% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.29 (41% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (68% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake [Steam] - $9.59 (52% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- PAC-MAN Museum+ [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Funko Fusion [Steam] - $36.49 (27% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.95 (36% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $46.59 (22% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.35 (64% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
Gamersgate
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $28.98 (59% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $9.60 (84% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $14.71 (26% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition [Steam] - $3.64 (85% off)
GamesPlanet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $37.99 (37% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (49% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.49 (58% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $9.49 (76% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe [Steam] - $9.59 (68% off)
- The Crew 2 [Ubisoft] - $0.99 (98% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Forager - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition - $17.98 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $5.99 (80% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $38.63 (36% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $32.49 (35% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $20.82 (40% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $37.79 (46% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $30.80 (56% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $10.08 (83% off)
- Deus Ex Collection [Steam] - $7.85 (87% off)
- Alien: Isolation [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $8 or more to get Thumper and Spin Rhythm XD. Pay $12 or more to also receive PowerBeats VR: VR Fitness, Drums Rock, and Ragnarock. Pay $15 or more to also receive Audio Trip, Synth Riders, and Pistol Whip. These activate on Steam and a VR headset may be required for some titles.
Pay $4 or more to get Genesis Noir, Death and Taxes, and Suzerain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Highland Song and A Space for the Unbound. These activate on Steam.
- Tactical Supremacy Sale
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Tactical Supremacy Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- The Settlers History Collection - $12.00 (70% off)
Steam
To celebrate the Steam Deck's birthday, Valve is continuing its efforts to clear out the old LCD models. Find the 512GB and 64GB LCD Steam Decks for up to 25% off until September 26. Visit the Steam Deck page to learn more.
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- V Rising - $24.49 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $49.66 (45% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Steam Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $19.49 (35% off)
- Last Train Home - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $16.19 (40% off)
- Ticket to Ride - $7.49 (50% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Planes, Trians, and Automobiles Fest.
- Capcom TGS Sale
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Cyber World Pack - $37.40 (66% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom TGS Sale.
- Square Enix TGS Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- SaGa Emerald Beyond - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $24.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Live A Live - $19.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix TGS Sale.
- Sega Publisher Sale
- Persona 3 Reload - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $23.99 (60% off)
- Total War: Pharaoh - $26.79 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $29.99 (40% off)
- Two Point Studios Double Pack - $11.02 (82% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Publisher Sale.
- Electronic Arts September Showcase
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $17.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts September Showcase.
- Nightdive Studios Publisher Sale
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion - $20.99 (30% off)
- PO'ed Definitive Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition - $8.99 (55% off)
- More from the Steam Nightdive Studios Publisher Sale.
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $32.49 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Nightingale [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Crew 2 - $1.00 (98% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
