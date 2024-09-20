Microsoft (MSFT) is going to run AI data centers on power from Unit 1 reactor at Three Mile Island Constellation Energy has inked a deal with Microsoft for its Pennsylvania power plant.

Constellation Energy is set to restart its Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant in 2028 under a new name and with a new partner. Soon to be renamed Crane Clean Energy Center, the nuclear plant will supply energy to Microsoft’s AI data centers.

According to a press release from Constellation Energy, the company has signed a 20-year deal with Microsoft to power its AI data centers. “Powering industries critical to our nation’s global economic and technological competitiveness, including data centers, requires an abundance of energy that is carbon-free and reliable every hour of every day, and nuclear plants are the only energy sources that can consistently deliver on that promise,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation.

Three Mile Island, the nuclear plant that has been dormant since 2019, was the site of the largest nuclear disaster in US history in 1979. The plant will reopen in 2028 following a $1.6 billion investment from Constellation Energy.

