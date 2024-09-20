New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft (MSFT) is going to run AI data centers on power from Unit 1 reactor at Three Mile Island

Constellation Energy has inked a deal with Microsoft for its Pennsylvania power plant.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Exelon
1

Constellation Energy is set to restart its Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant in 2028 under a new name and with a new partner. Soon to be renamed Crane Clean Energy Center, the nuclear plant will supply energy to Microsoft’s AI data centers.

According to a press release from Constellation Energy, the company has signed a 20-year deal with Microsoft to power its AI data centers. “Powering industries critical to our nation’s global economic and technological competitiveness, including data centers, requires an abundance of energy that is carbon-free and reliable every hour of every day, and nuclear plants are the only energy sources that can consistently deliver on that promise,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation.

The Microsoft logo in front of an office building.

Three Mile Island, the nuclear plant that has been dormant since 2019, was the site of the largest nuclear disaster in US history in 1979. The plant will reopen in 2028 following a $1.6 billion investment from Constellation Energy.

Microsoft’s deal with Constellation Energy is the latest chapter in the tech industry’s race for AI dominance. As the world’s biggest companies continue to allocate resources to strengthening their artificial intelligence offerings, count on Shacknews for the biggest stories.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola