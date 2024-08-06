New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 6, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s another fine Tuesday as we coast through the first full week of August. QuakeCon is this weekend, and while we won’t be out to put on our own little event, we will be there to cover. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage so far and will look forward to what we have in store. That’s then, this is now, and we’re coming into the end of the day, so it’s time to enjoy another round of Evening Reading. Have some, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now... More stuff from The Internet!!!

The Combine thanks you for your cooperation

Dr. Neil Breen would be proud of Linda Yaccarino’s loyal support.

Never forget…

Someone probably should have told Elon that biting the hand that feeds leads to less or zero feeding on a long enough timeline.

Don’t be like them. Be like Snoop.

Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In His Lane. Focused. Flourishing.


Welcome back, old friend

It might not be called Ultrahand, and I may not be able to put cool things together with it, but I sure will accept one of the first semblances of Ultrahand or Magnesis in a top-down Zelda game. Can’t wait.

Kind Miquella says Plz Understand

Everything will be so peaceful if you just don’t resist and act right.

The best Yoshi toy

I wish I could set this like an alarm clock and wake up to Yoshi hatching every day.

Sweet jams

From SteamWorld Heist 2. This plays in the tavern and it’s by a group called Steam Powered Giraffe. Really made the game charming and I think I’m going to be looking at more of their music.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this August 8. We hope you’ve enjoyed. We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron values a startup for a Gamified Lawn Care Service Puppet Show at $4,747,248,000
I think mixing puppets and lawnmowers in an interactive setting would be fun and funny. Bubbletron doesn't seem to be fully on board, though.
Source: Bubbletron

Are you ready for QuakeCon this weekend? Will it be as good? Will you be participating in the BYOC? Have a great week!

