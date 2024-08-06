Evening Reading - August 6, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s another fine Tuesday as we coast through the first full week of August. QuakeCon is this weekend, and while we won’t be out to put on our own little event, we will be there to cover. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage so far and will look forward to what we have in store. That’s then, this is now, and we’re coming into the end of the day, so it’s time to enjoy another round of Evening Reading. Have some, won’t you?

The Combine thanks you for your cooperation

Dr. Neil Breen would be proud of Linda Yaccarino’s loyal support.

Never forget…

Here's @elonmusk telling boycotting advertisers, "don't advertise" and "go fuck yourself".

And now you're gonna sue them for not advertising?

Good luck with that. https://t.co/w7wVzW0O6d pic.twitter.com/qqfkiHwGur — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 6, 2024

Someone probably should have told Elon that biting the hand that feeds leads to less or zero feeding on a long enough timeline.

Don’t be like them. Be like Snoop.

NO ONE is having a better Olympics than Snoop, I’m not even convinced he knows he has a camera on him, I think he just behaves like this pic.twitter.com/PZbPy6Rxnm — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 6, 2024

Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In His Lane. Focused. Flourishing.



Welcome back, old friend

I can't wait for this game pic.twitter.com/4cuUblr1QJ — Ike ▴ 🍉 (@scorchedprince) August 5, 2024

It might not be called Ultrahand, and I may not be able to put cool things together with it, but I sure will accept one of the first semblances of Ultrahand or Magnesis in a top-down Zelda game. Can’t wait.

Kind Miquella says Plz Understand

Everything will be so peaceful if you just don’t resist and act right.

The best Yoshi toy

I wish I could set this like an alarm clock and wake up to Yoshi hatching every day.

Sweet jams

From SteamWorld Heist 2. This plays in the tavern and it’s by a group called Steam Powered Giraffe. Really made the game charming and I think I’m going to be looking at more of their music.

