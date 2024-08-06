Diablo 4 1.5.0 patch notes The 1.5.0 patch notes for Diablo 4 bring changes for Season of the Infernal Hordes.

With Diablo 4: Season of the Infernal Hordes starting today, Blizzard has released an update that ushers in new content and makes adjustments to existing features. Here is where you can find the patch notes for Diablo 4 update 1.5.0.

Diablo 4 1.5.0 patch notes



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The 1.5.0 patch notes for Diablo 4 were posted to Blizzard’s forum today. You can read the full, detailed notes there, but the following excerpt is from the Infernal Hordes section of the patch notes.

Game Updates

Infernal Hordes

Distinct audio queues have been added to signal the beginning and end of a wave.

The number of waves has been tuned.

Tiers 1-3: 6 Waves

Tiers 4-5: 7 Waves

All other tiers remain unchanged.

The wave timer has been reduced to 60 seconds.

The number of Monsters encountered has been generally increased across the board.

The Health Pools of the Council and other Bosses have been reduced.

Infernal Compasses can now be acquired more frequently and through more means.

Tier 4-5 Compasses can drop in High Tier Nightmare Dungeons.

Tiers 4-8 Compasses now naturally drop in high tier Pit runs.

Tiers 4-8 Compasses will now rarely drop in Helltide and from Whisper caches after completing these tiers of Nightmare Dungeons or Pits. (Ex: Tiers 4 and 5 Compasses can drop in Helltide and Whispers after completing Nightmare Dungeons of Tier 75 and 100 respectively).

Infernal Compasses can now be crafted at the Occultist. They cost Forgotten Souls and Sigil Powder. Additionally, Compasses can now be salvaged for Sigil Powder.

The drop rate of Compasses within the activity itself has been increased.

Rewards from chests have been significantly increased, and the price of all chests have been decreased.

The drop rate for Abyssal Scrolls has been increased.

Common Herbs and Angelbreath have been added as potential drops. The drop rate for Shattered Prisms has been reduced.

Defeating the council has an additional, guaranteed drop of Aether that scales with tier.

Shocktroopers, Aether Masses, Hellseekers, and Soul Spires now drop more Aether.

Pets now can pick up Aether on the ground.

The full patch notes for Diablo 4 update 1.5.0 are a lengthy but necessary read for the dedicated players. It’s also got plenty of information on what’s new and different with Season of the Infernal Hordes. Stick with Shacknews for more Diablo 4 news.