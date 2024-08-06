New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk's X files lawsuit against advertisement group, alleging coordinated boycott

X alleges that the group dissuaded advertisers from spending money on the social media platform.
Donovan Erskine
2

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is taking legal action against an advertisement group that it accuses of colluding to dissuade companies from spending ad dollars on the platform. Owner Elon Musk has previously been critical of companies that opted to discontinue advertising on X.

X’s lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media was filed in Texas today, as reported by the New York Times. In the suit, the social media company accuses the group of trying to “collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue” from X through colluding with advertisers like CVS and Unilever.

Elon Musk wearing a suit.

Source: Getty Images

“The illegal behavior of these organizations and their executives cost X billions of dollars,” wrote CEO Linda Yaccarino in an open letter. “People are hurt when the marketplace of ideas is undermined and some viewpoints are not funded over others as part of an illegal boycott.” She also published a video to her personal X account where she spoke more about the alleged collusion amongst X advertisers.

Elon Musk has been outspoken about Twitter advertisers pulling back their spending in the wake of his purchase of the company. Last year, he accused companies of trying to blackmail him with their ad dollars, to which he responded, “go f— yourself.” Stick with Shacknews for future updates on the newly filed antitrust lawsuit.

