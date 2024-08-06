Reddit (RDDT) had 91.2 million Daily Active Unique visitors at the end of Q2 2024 The popular forum platform had quite a bit of traffic running through it throughout its last quarter.

Reddit released its latest quarterly earnings results, marking only the second quarter since the company behind the global forum platform went public, and with it came some interesting stats. One of those stats was its Daily Active Unique visitors (DAUs). The company’s DAUs in Q2 2024 finished at 91.2 million, which was quite a bit of traffic for the site in an already fairly successful quarter stat-wise.

Reddit shared its DAU stat in its Q2 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. There, the company shared the 91.2 million DAUs number. However, it also mentioned that this was up 51 percent year-over-year compared to a similar period in 2023. While we unfortunately don’t have any concrete reports to look back to in that regard, Reddit was also able to scoop up wins in its revenue and earnings-per-share stats in Q2 2024.

Reddit (RDDT) stock took a dip in after-hours trading following the release of its Q2 2024 earnings results.

While Reddit has only spent a couple quarters on the stock market since going public back in March 2024, the company seems to at least be running business as usual as one of the most used public forums in the world. Its performance in DAUs alongside the claim that it’s up over 50 percent YoY seems to be indicative of that continuing popularity, and while it remains to be seen if the company can continue to monetize that popularity appropriately and raise its stock value in turn, it’s currently enough to keep Reddit in business.

Reddit’s Q2 2024 is in the books, but stay tuned as we continue to report on other companies’ earnings results as they drop, right there at Shacknews.