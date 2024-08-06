Atari's Yars Rising is getting a companion comic book this September

This coming September, Atari and WayForward are about to launch Yars Rising, and with it will come the release of a comic book similar to the way that the original Yars’ Revenge launched in 1982. Atari and WayForward have announced that the comic will feature a 32-page story that will be available for purchase in digital and physical formats, with special preview editions signed by the author being offered to attendees at the Atari booth at PAX West.

Atari and WayForward announced the Yars Rising comic book in a press release in relation to the game. With Yars Rising set to release on September 10, 2024, on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this comic is meant to serve as a prequel to the adventures we’ll be exploring in the new game. The comic was authored by WayForward Game Director Adam Tierney, with artists like Ele Bruni (Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Tea Time), Ashleigh Hetrick (WayFoward Art Director), and Aurora Maeno.

The cover of the Yars Rising comic book that will release alongside the game in physical and digital versions.

Source: Atari

Yars Rising has looked like it will be a fun return to a classic ever since it was announced. Set up as a metroidvania this time around, players will take on the role of pro hacker Emi Kimura as she takes on a mission from a mysterious benefactor to infiltrate the mysterious QoTech corporation. Players will run, jump, sneak, and hack their way through an expansive complex as they unravel the truth behind QoTech. Yars’ Revenge was one of Atari’s most important and popular releases back in the day and stands to come back in stellar style with Yars Rising.

