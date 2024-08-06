New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rivian (RIVN) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS estimates

EV company Rivian beat on both fronts in its latest round of financial earnings.
Donovan Erskine
Rivian
4

Rivian’s (RIVN) Q2 2024 has concluded and the company has released its corresponding earnings report. It was a beat on revenue expectations and a smaller-than-expected loss on earnings, and Rivian stock has been volatile in after-hours trading.

Rivian published its Q2 2024 earnings results at the close of markets today. The company’s $1.158 billion in revenue beats the analyst expectation of $1.1 billion. Rivian lost $1.13/share, which is less than the expected $1.21/share.

Rivian's stock chart on August 6, 2024.

“The second quarter has been a defining one for Rivian. We have demonstrated strong execution during the quarter with the plant retooling upgrade and launch of second generation R1 vehicles,” said CEO RJ Scaringe. “The changes we made to the R1 platform have allowed us to reduce material and manufacturing costs, while simultaneously improving performance and capabilities. As a testament to our industry-leading technology stack, we also recently announced our proposed JV with Volkswagen Group.”

Rivian stock was up and down in after-hours trading. Shares saw an initial spike before taking a hard fall and eventually balancing out. For more financial stories out of the tech world, Shacknews has what you need to know.

Refresh
    August 6, 2024 2:30 PM

    • Thisispol legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 6, 2024 3:03 PM

      Their CEO is everything Elon thinks he is, check these out if you feel you have to go electric.

      • ShackGPT
        reply
        August 6, 2024 3:08 PM

        I'm confused whether this is positive or negative.

        • Thisispol legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 6, 2024 3:35 PM

          In summary, he’s still a billionaire who likely had a leg up thanks to successful parents, you’re definitely allowed to dislike that no matter what.

          But, he’s actually got a Masters and PhD from MIT. I didn’t go to college so someone can tell me if that isn’t impressive, but from what I know I’d rather have someone like that running my tech based company than not.

          So he doesn’t have a train wreck of a personal life, is actually smart, actually cares about customers, doesn’t use his influence to enable fascists around the world.

          Those are worth something to me.

          I don’t have a stake in the company or anything, I just work on cars and people tell me they like Rivians when I ask. 🤷🏻‍♀️

