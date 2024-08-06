Disney Dreamlight Valley late 2024 roadmap teases Tiana, Timon & Pumbaa content We're due for some Princess and the Frog content this August, and then we'll return to The Lion King in October for adventures with its silliest duo.

Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to be the cozy life sim Disney fans wanted, and Gameloft continues to grow its roadmap with fun characters and content. In fact, they just released an updated map for the backend of 2024. Not only will it bring The Princess and the Frog content to Dreamlight Valley this August, but in October, we’ll be returning to The Lion King adventures to enjoy new activities with Timon and Pumbaa.

Gameloft shared the details of the late-2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley via a blog post on the game’s website. It starts with Tiana coming to the game this August 2024 in a free update. Not only that, but we’ll also get a new location with Tiana’s Palace, as well as new décor and a Star Path with 1920’s city theming. On the premium end, August is also bringing a new adventure against Jafar from the Aladdin series. Players will venture into his palace to stop his schemes and find a “few more exciting surprises,” some of which may be revealed in the weeks ahead.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's late-2024 roadmap will feature Tiana from The Princess and the Frog and Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King.

Source: Gameloft

Meanwhile, in October 2024, players will return to The Lion King Realm in Dreamlight Valley to find the delightful duo of Timon and Pumbaa added to the game. With a few good deeds and fun, you can bring the pair back to your village where you’ll be able to help them with an invasion of Night Mites, which are apparently connected to other events in the game. Along the way, Gameloft will also implement bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

It looks like players are in for some enjoyable new content in the game in the last months of 2024. Stay tuned to the Disney Dreamlight Valley topic for new updates and news as it drops.