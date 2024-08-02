Evening Reading - August 2, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We welcome in the month of August with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Valorant has come to consoles.

The Princess Bride Pinball - Not just your basic, average, every day, ordinary, run-of-the-mill, ho-hum pinball table. Jump into a world of peril, revenge... and a bit of kissing.



Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Epic Games and Nintendo Switch on August 29. #princessbride pic.twitter.com/TXwkGsZoGM — Zen Studios (@zen_studios) August 2, 2024

The Princess Bride is a pinball table? Inconceivable!

Castle Crashers is getting DLC in 2024? That's even more inconceivable!

📅 AUGUST 📅

Streams from @QuakeCon and @gamescom

In-game rewards and mini-events

Partner celebrations from @Alienware and @NVIDIAGFN

and MORE!



There are a lot of reasons to be fired up for #ESO10 this month! ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/xQd7kXZhSm pic.twitter.com/ftYTT4Wkxm — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) August 1, 2024

And take a look at the month ahead for The Elder Scrolls Online, which takes you through QuakeCon.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Father and daughter immortalized in purple and gold

8.2.24 - Kobe and Gigi forever immortalized 🦋 pic.twitter.com/WxPDMfEaRq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 2, 2024

Who's cutting onions in here?

Doom conquers all

Can RDJ bring this kind of imposing presence to DOOM? I have my doubts.

Staying informed

There's a Game Informer archival project happening in MinnMax's Discord at the moment. Jump in if you feel like being helpful and preserving some history. — MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) August 2, 2024

If you can help the MixxMax crew, give them a hand.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It may only be in Early Access, but the Hotfix is taking on Hades 2 anyway.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at the musical capabilities of the NES and Famicom systems.

This week in Shaqnews

This photo looks fake but it’s not - Simone Biles is 4’8” and Shaq is 7’1”

I honestly had no idea she was so short! pic.twitter.com/0gA0NMoHxl — She-Rage, Princess of Pain (@ClaireMax) August 2, 2024

Shaq stands at nearly 1.5 Bileseses tall.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

WELP! You probably know where this is all going. Summerslam is tomorrow night!

Tonight in video game music

Has Lacey Johnson never done the classic Wily theme from Mega Man 2? She's fixing that today.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!