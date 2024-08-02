Evening Reading - August 2, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We welcome in the month of August with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 025 - Fallout London, Name That Weapon: The Game, feat. Bill Lavoy
- World of Goo 2 review: New world, same goo
- All announcements and trailers - THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024
- Wreckfest 2 revealed at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024
- Game Informer abruptly shut down after 33 years
- Avowed officially delayed to February 2025
- Marvel Snap calls the Young Avengers for August 2024 season
- Shack Chat: Which video game character should compete in the Olympic Games?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 2: Nintendo Play Together Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 2: Steam Tower Defense Fest
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
Valorant has come to consoles.
The Princess Bride Pinball - Not just your basic, average, every day, ordinary, run-of-the-mill, ho-hum pinball table. Jump into a world of peril, revenge... and a bit of kissing.— Zen Studios (@zen_studios) August 2, 2024
Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Epic Games and Nintendo Switch on August 29. #princessbride pic.twitter.com/TXwkGsZoGM
The Princess Bride is a pinball table? Inconceivable!
Castle Crashers is getting DLC in 2024? That's even more inconceivable!
📅 AUGUST 📅— The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) August 1, 2024
Streams from @QuakeCon and @gamescom
In-game rewards and mini-events
Partner celebrations from @Alienware and @NVIDIAGFN
and MORE!
There are a lot of reasons to be fired up for #ESO10 this month! ❤️🔥https://t.co/xQd7kXZhSm pic.twitter.com/ftYTT4Wkxm
And take a look at the month ahead for The Elder Scrolls Online, which takes you through QuakeCon.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Father and daughter immortalized in purple and gold
8.2.24 - Kobe and Gigi forever immortalized 🦋 pic.twitter.com/WxPDMfEaRq— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 2, 2024
Who's cutting onions in here?
Doom conquers all
#DrDoom pic.twitter.com/e6shTCuIq3— Alex Ross (@thealexrossart) August 2, 2024
Can RDJ bring this kind of imposing presence to DOOM? I have my doubts.
Staying informed
There's a Game Informer archival project happening in MinnMax's Discord at the moment. Jump in if you feel like being helpful and preserving some history.— MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) August 2, 2024
If you can help the MixxMax crew, give them a hand.
Nothing but the Hotfix
It may only be in Early Access, but the Hotfix is taking on Hades 2 anyway.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at the musical capabilities of the NES and Famicom systems.
This week in Shaqnews
This photo looks fake but it’s not - Simone Biles is 4’8” and Shaq is 7’1”— She-Rage, Princess of Pain (@ClaireMax) August 2, 2024
I honestly had no idea she was so short! pic.twitter.com/0gA0NMoHxl
Shaq stands at nearly 1.5 Bileseses tall.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
BLOODLINE RULES?!— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2024
No hesitation from @CodyRhodes. He accepts! 😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1fMbTCDzrO
WELP! You probably know where this is all going. Summerslam is tomorrow night!
Tonight in video game music
Has Lacey Johnson never done the classic Wily theme from Mega Man 2? She's fixing that today.
That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 2, 2024