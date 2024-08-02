Shack Chat: Which video game character should compete in the Olympic Games?

The 2024 Olympics are continuing in Paris, France this year, and with it athletes from around the world are giving it their all in a myriad of events. Video Games and the Olympics have had plenty of synergy over the years, but there’s also a wealth of characters that would likely do well in those Olympic events. Which ones you ask? The Shacknews staff answers that very question on this week’s Shack Chat.

Question: Which video game character should compete in the Olympic Games?

Faith Connors - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Olympics Watcher

Source: Electronic Arts

Few video game characters have the pure athleticism and stamina to run and jump across any obstacle like Faith Connors from the Mirror's Edge series. She helped set off the trend of crazy parkour in games with her fluid movement, graceful leaping ability, and her penchant for maintaining momentum through just about anything. There aren't many in games who can do what she does, so I'd absolutely pick her for a long jump or sprinting event. She's got the speed and the hops to bring home the gold.

Little Mac - TJ Denzer, Believes in the underdog

Source: Nintendo

Little Mac is the perfect story of someone looked down on literally by everyone in his world. He is, after all, little. But he’s got the heart of a champion and that helps him to rise above and Star Uppercut opponents more than twice his size. Little Mac would be a firecracker in the Olympic world of boxing. He’s already beaten some of the toughest fighters in his own world, and even when he gets beaten, he never shies away from the rematch. As long as transphobes didn’t accuse Little Mac of being a woman for not having the burly body of the other male competitors, I think he’d be a shoe-in for the gold.

Bo Jackson - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Bo knows

Doom Slayer - Sam Chandler, Dance Master

Source: Bethesda

I want to see Doom Slayer performing a gymnastics routine. I want him throwing ribbons and twirling. Doing somersaults and backflips. I want this Bane of Hell to be prancing, and skipping, and lollygagging all over the arena in a green leotard. It’s important that the denizens of the underworld receive psychological damage knowing that the powerhouse that crushes them is capable of such whimsy and grace. I’ve seen his movement in the heat of battle, so I know he’s able to deliver a tight performance involving the splits.

CJ from GTA: San Andreas - Donovan Erskine, Not Athletic

Source: Rockstar Games

CJ showed us that an everyman can become a hulked-out force of nature if they’re willing to put in the time and effort. With the Summer Olympics coming to Los Angeles in 2028, what better time for the iconic Southern Californian gangster to show his face on the world stage? Carl Johnson could play for the 3v3 basketball team and hold it down for Team USA while the NBA players take care of business in the standard 5v5 tournament.

Super Mario - Steve Tyminski, The skills to pay the bills!

Source: Nintendo

What video game character should compete in the Olympic games? I have to go with my guy Super Mario for this one. He has experience in baseball, basketball, and hockey as well as skills needed for several different Olympic events. He is also quick on his feet and a born leader. The various locations have trained him to be an Olympic champion. You never know what sports they are going to add to the Olympics next and you want someone who has seen it all. Mario is that guy.

These are our video game athletes of choice for the Olympics, but there are plenty of prospects. Who’s your Olympic video game athlete of choice? Share in the Shacknews Chatty section below.