Marvel Snap calls the Young Avengers for August 2024 season 'Hawkeye' Kate Bishop leads the way for Marvel Snap's next season.

Marvel Comics has several superhero teams that have fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. One of them is a younger incarnation known as the Young Avengers. It's a team that has had many leaders and one of them has been Clint Barton's partner, the Marvel Universe's other Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. Second Dinner is ready to explore this superhero team as part of Marvel Snap's August 2024 season.

Marvel Snap's Young Avengers season will kick off next week and feature a handful of new characters from that team's roster. They include:

(2) Hawkeye Kate Bishop (3) (Season Pass card) - On Reveal : Add 2 Arrows to your hand. (1) Basic Arrow (1) - On Reveal : If you play a card at this location next turn, +3 Power. (1) Pym Arrow (1) - Ongoing : If your side of this location is full, +3 Power. (1) Acid Arrow (-2) - On Reveal : Switch sides. (1) Grapple Arrow (3) - On Reveal : After you play your next card, move it to this location.

(Season Pass card) - : Add 2 Arrows to your hand. (4) Wiccan (7) - On Reveal : If you've spent all your Energy this game, +2 Max Energy.

- : If you've spent all your Energy this game, +2 Max Energy. (3) Speed (3) - Ongoing : +1 Power for each turn in which you spent all your Energy.

- : +1 Power for each turn in which you spent all your Energy. (3) Marvel Boy (2) - After each turn, give 3 of your 1-Cost cards +1 Power.

- After each turn, give 3 of your 1-Cost cards +1 Power. (6) Emperor Hulkling (11) - At the start of the game, copy the text of a random 6-Cost card.

Two new locations were also revealed and will debut during the August 2024 season. Destroyed Mansion will add a 1-Cost, 0-Power Rock to each side of this location, as well as a 1-Cost, 4-Power indestructible Vibranium to each player's hand. Meanwhile, Clubhouse will grant +1 Power to each other location for either player who fills it up.



Source: Second Dinner

The Young Avengers season is coming fresh off last week's debut of Alliances. Plus, the Maximum Effort season featuring Deadpool may be coming to an end, but the Deadpool League will take place next weekend from August 8-10. If you're more of a baby land shark person, the week of August 19-26 will celebrate Jeff Week.

The Young Avengers season for Marvel Snap will begin on Tuesday, August 6.