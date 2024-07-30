New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to make or join Alliances - Marvel Snap

Join your friends and take part in bounties as part of Alliances, Marvel Snap's newest feature.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Second Dinner
In superhero comics, teams are what get things done. A lone hero in a cape can only go so far. Everyone needs friends or at least someone else willing to fight by their side. With the latest Marvel Snap update, Second Dinner has introduced Alliances, which are this game's version of guilds. Alliances offer their own special rewards, so being part of a team is worthwhile. Shacknews is here to explain how to be part of a team or how to make your own.

How to make or join Alliances - Marvel Snap

First and foremost, ensure that your version of Marvel Snap has been updated to the July 30, 2024 patch. Alliances will not be available for anybody who isn't up to date.

After updating to the game's most recent version, take a look at the bottom-right corner of your mobile device. This is the Alliances icon. (On PC, Alliances will be located along the top menu bar.)

The Alliances screen will pop up, showing Active Bounties, End of Week Rewards, and more. If you want to join a specific Alliance, the Search bar is on the top left corner of this screen. There are two ways to search for specific Alliances: Enter the three-letter tag on the top-left corner or enter an Alliance's full name on the search bar. Some Alliances will be Open to all players, housing up to a maximum of 30 users. Others will be Private, at which point membership will have to be approved by the Alliance owner.

Setting up Alliances in Marvel Snap

Source: Second Dinner

It's also possible to make your own Alliance. Assign your Alliance a three-letter tag and a full name, determine whether you want it to be Open or Private, set Collection Level or Rank limitations, add some helpful search tags, and then pay 100 Gold. Gold is primarily earned in-game and it's fairly easy to come across that amount over the course of natural gameplay, so don't feel the need to take out your wallet, unless you're looking to purchase a bundle.

Alliances can take on missions assigned to them and rewards will be issued out at the end of each week. Second Dinner is looking to continue iterating on Alliances in the months ahead, so don't wait too long to join one or create your own. For other guides and news on Marvel's card game, be sure to follow the Marvel Snap topic page.

