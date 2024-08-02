Wreckfest 2 revealed at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 Bugbear Entertainment is back for more vehicular carnage.

Bugbear has been delivering motorized entertainment and hellacious car crashes for over six years with Wreckfest. It's a game that is still wildly fun to play, but the studio believes it's time to take the next big step forward. As part of Friday's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, the developer officially unveiled Wreckfest 2, the sequel to its demolition derby-themed racing game.

The new Wreckfest will feature more of the destructible carnage delivered in the original, looking and feeling much fresher with an updated version of the ROMU engine. The revamped engine will allow Bugbear to present even more accurate demolition physics, promising more violent races and more visible wear-and-tear that comes with bumping around with other cars or racing across environments like a sandy desert.

The updated visuals will also help feed the game's biggest new addition, which is custom vehicles. Players can put their own visual flair on any vehicle, painting it any color, adding effects like rust, and inserting various logos and decals. Bugbear will also make it so that it's possible to share customization designs with friends.



Source: THQ Nordic

Bugbear has plenty more to show off in the months ahead, like new single and multiplayer race modes, an updated Career Mode, mod support, regular post-launch updates, and more. There's no release window for Wreckfest 2 just yet, but the sequel to a multi-year Shackbattle Game of the Year is definitely a game we'll be keeping an eye on. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S whenever it's ready.