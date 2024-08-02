Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 2: Nintendo Play Together Sale

Nintendo wants to bring friends a little closer by having them Play Together as part of its latest sale. This new sale features a dozens of multiplayer titles for Nintendo Switch, including rare discounts on first-party titles. It's not every day that a game like Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Tennis Aces, or WarioWare: Get It Together will go on sale, so give this sale a look.
Speaking of games that don't go on sale very often, the PlayStation Summer Sale has moved to its second half and features a first-time deal on Helldivers 2. Granted, it's the Super Citizen Edition, but it's still the first time that Sony's breakout hit has received a discount. It's also one of the first times that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have gone on sale.
Pick your favorite game and enjoy the rest of the summer!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Summer Sale (Part 2)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $49.69 (29% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $41.99 (30% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $45.49 (35% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $11.99 (70% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $12.75 (75% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $59.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Borderlands 3 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- EA SPORTS NHL 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Among Us - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $13.99 (30% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DLCs and expansions are on sale during the Ultimate Add-on Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $27.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- THQ Nordic Showcase Sale
- South Park: Snow Day Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- AEW: Fight Forever Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Way of the Hunter Elite Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants Bundle - $34.99 (50% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $17.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic Showcase Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Play Together Sale
- Nintendo Switch Sports - $27.99 (30% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - $37.49 (25% off)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mario Golf Super Rush - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League - $39.99 (33% off)
- Just Cause 2024 Edition Ultimate Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kirby's Dream Buffet - $10.49 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Everybody 1-2-Switch! - $20.99 (30% off)
- Fae Farm - $41.99 (30% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - $20.99 (30% off)
- Trombone Champ - $8.24 (45% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $19.99 (60% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - $41.99 (30% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- WarioWare: Get It Together - $34.99 (30% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $7.49 (75% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Game Builder Garage - $20.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $7.99 (80% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Bundle - $20.77 (30% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.39 (84% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- MLB The Show 24 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch - $3.74 (75% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $11.24 (55% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $5.99 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Boomerang Fu - $7.49 (50% off)
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - $9.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands Franchise Sale
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home - $9.99 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.49 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $17.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devolver Digital Multiplayer Sale
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon - $7.99 (60% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- KarmaZoo - $5.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Cricket Through The Ages - $5.19 (35% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $2.24 (85% off)
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms - $2.00 (33% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $2.24 (85% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- I Hate Running Backwards - $2.24 (85% off)
- Narrative Games Sale
- The Longing - $11.24 (25% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - $11.99 (40% off)
- Lamplight City - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tails Noir - $7.49 (70% off)
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow - $9.74 (35% off)
- Heaven's Vault - $8.99 (50% off)
- Unforeseen Incidents - $12.99 (35% off)
- Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure - $2.99 (85% off)
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet - $9.99 (50% off)
- Beyond a Steel Sky - $9.99 (75% off)
- Creaks - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $2.99 (88% off)
- Growbot - $12.99 (35% off)
- Lair of the Clockwork God - $3.99 (80% off)
- Lucy Dreaming - $15.19 (20% off)
- Unavowed - $5.24 (65% off)
- Mutropolis - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption - $2.99 (85% off)
- Sonority - $12.99 (35% off)
- Syberia 1+2 - $1.99 (90% off)
- Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express - $19.99 (50% off)
- 1000xRESIST - $15.99 (20% off)
- Primordia - $5.24 (65% off)
- WB Games Mid-Year Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Chucklefish 13th Anniversary Sale
- Eastward - $12.49 (50% off)
- Wildfrost - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wargroove - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wargroove 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pathway - $4.79 (70% off)
- INMOST - $4.49 (70% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $13.99 (30% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $22.49 (25% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $37.49 (25% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tchia - $20.99 (30% off)
- Moonstone Island - $15.99 (20% off)
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore - $11.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package - $4.49 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
