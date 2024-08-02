Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 2: Nintendo Play Together Sale

Nintendo wants to bring friends a little closer by having them Play Together as part of its latest sale. This new sale features a dozens of multiplayer titles for Nintendo Switch, including rare discounts on first-party titles. It's not every day that a game like Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Tennis Aces, or WarioWare: Get It Together will go on sale, so give this sale a look.

Speaking of games that don't go on sale very often, the PlayStation Summer Sale has moved to its second half and features a first-time deal on Helldivers 2. Granted, it's the Super Citizen Edition, but it's still the first time that Sony's breakout hit has received a discount. It's also one of the first times that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have gone on sale.

Pick your favorite game and enjoy the rest of the summer!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.