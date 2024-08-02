Avowed officially delayed to February 2025 Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox have insisted Avowed is in good shape, but want to give the game 'some breathing room' from other high profile releases coming this year.

Xbox has officially announced that it and Obsidian Entertainment are delaying much-anticipated RPG Avowed. There had been rumors circulating about the delay for some time already, but Xbox officially confirmed them today in a statement. While neither Xbox nor Obsidian feel bad about where the game was at in development, there was concern that it would be launching amid too many other high-profile releases. As such, they’ve punted Avowed back to February 2025.

Xbox announced the delay in a post on its official social media channels today, laying out the reasoning in full for why Avowed is being delayed, as well as when players will get their next look at the game:

So many games coming! As such, we're moving Avowed to Feb 18, 2025 to give players’ backlogs some breathing room. Stay tuned for more from our games across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda & Xbox Game Studios at gamescom, including our Aug 23 livestream for a look at Avowed.

Xbox shared a wealth of details about its upcoming Gamescom 2024 plans earlier this week, which included bringing GSC Game World’s newest demo of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to play at the Xbox booth on the convention floor for the event. With this announcement, Avowed will be slipping well out of the previously teased Fall 2024 launch window, but with various accounts saying the game is in good shape, we don’t expect it will be likely to see another delay.

With the new February 18, 2025 release date set for Avowed, stay tuned for more news and updates on the game as they launch, right here at Shacknews.