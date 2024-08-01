S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will have a new demo at Gamescom 2024 GSC Game World has been forced to delay the game several times due to the Russo-Ukrainian War.

It’s been quite a rollercoaster of development for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl as developer GSC Game World has dealt with a myriad of setbacks, but players will get their next big chance to try the game during Gamescom 2024. GSC has confirmed that it will be at the Cologne, Germany gaming convention and with it will come a new demo of the game. It will also have a presence at the Xbox area of Gamecom.

GSC Game World itself confirmed its Gamescom 2024 plans via the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. social media account. During the events of Gamescom 2024 from August 21 to August 25, GSC Game World will be showcasing its new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 demo, which will be set up at the Xbox booth on the public convention floor. It will be one of the first opportunities in quite a while to play a new build of the game and see what we’re in for when it finally releases.

GSC Game World has been through the ringer trying to get S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 ready for fans. Its development was stalled for years before returning to active work. Then, the group briefly considered NFTs in the game, which were quickly removed after negative feedback. However, the worst setback by far was that GSC Game World was headquartered in Ukraine when the Russo-Ukrainian War erupted, delaying the game further and forcing the studio to relocate.

Efforts on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 have moved along despite these issues and the game is finally eyeing a release in November 2024. Hopefully, the demo at Gamescom 2024 will give fans a taste of the experience they’ve been awaiting for years. Stay tuned for more S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 updates right here at Shacknews.