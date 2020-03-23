STALKER 2 update finally gives us our first look at the game It's been a long time coming for anything new in regards to STALKER 2, but finally, we've got our first look at the sequel to the popular open-world survival franchise.

The on-again-off-again-on-again story of STALKER 2’s development has been going for quite some time, but developer GSC Game World came out of the woodwork with something fresh to show at long last. Recently, a screenshot was put up, giving us our first look at the open-world survival shooter, along with assurance that more is coming this year.

It was on the STALKER Facebook page that GSC Game World posted a new update on STALKER 2 on March 23, 2020. The post shares a little bit of news regarding the development of STALKER 2, along with the first screenshot showing us a glimpse of the game. It has all the staples of what we might expect of our first look at STALKER 2, including gray, drab weather, a rusted junkyard in the woods, and an seeming anomaly going on. It’s not much, but the glimpse most certainly looks pretty and shares an idea of the mood we can expect out of the STALKER sequel.

Gray, drab environment? Check. Mix of natural and ruined industrial elements? Check. Anomalies? Check. The first STALKER 2 screenshot looks like it covers many of the base expectations of the game.

Perhaps just importantly, the STALKER dev team shared that this is the first of further updates we can expect to see throughout the year in 2020.

“Being inspired by everything you do (including arts, stories, cosplays and mods), we fully understand we can’t let you down,” the devs wrote. “The second chapter of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga will be our most ambitious game so far. It will live to the legendary legacy… This is the first glimpse of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Consider it as our humble present, with more to come in 2020.”

As mentioned before, STALKER 2 has been through quite the process. It was back in 2012 that the game was originally announced before being seemingly canceled. It wouldn’t be until 2018 that GSC Game World re-announced STALKER 2 and its renewed development. Even so, it’s been a slow crawl of details since. That said, they’ve been comparably active in 2020, announcing at the start of the year that STALKER 2 would utilize the Unreal Engine.

With the promise of more to come this year, are you excited to see more out of the return of the beloved open-world franchise? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.