Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 2: Steam Tower Defense Fest

Valve continues to hold genre-specific sales on Steam. This time, it's time to celebrate tower defense games with the Steam Tower Defense Fest. This sale features deals on games like Cataclismo, Diplomacy is Not an Option, and Dome Keeper. If that's not enough, Steam is also offering discounts on other games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Enshrouded, and Dead by Daylight.

Plus, the Humble Store is celebrating roguelikes, GOG.com is still offering a deal on Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (with link to the new Fallout London mod), and Green Man Gaming is kicking off its Summer Sale with Square Enix's best games.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SUMMER15 to get 15% off of most titles. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Get 6 months for only $8 per month by using the code JULY49 at checkout!

Pay $5 or more to get The LEGO Movie Videogame, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Marvel's Avengers. Pay $15 or more to also receive The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO Worlds, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Tropico 3 Gold Edition. Pay $5 or more to also receive Port Royale 3 Gold Edition and Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle. Pay $9 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4 Extended Edition, and Tropico 5 Complete Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Railway Empire and Tropico 6 El Prez Edition with various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive three more Tropico 6 DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get Descenders and Session: Skate Sim. Pay $15 or more to also receive PGA Tour 2K23 and NBA 2K24. Pay $30 or more to also receive Barton Lynch Pro Surfing, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, and Skater XL. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get TowerFall Ascension, Webbed, and Celeste. Pay $10 or more to also receive Hero's Hour, Children of Morta Complete Edition, Anvil Saga, and Rivals of Aether. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.