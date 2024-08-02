Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 2: Steam Tower Defense Fest

Valve continues to hold genre-specific sales on Steam. This time, it's time to celebrate tower defense games with the Steam Tower Defense Fest. This sale features deals on games like Cataclismo, Diplomacy is Not an Option, and Dome Keeper. If that's not enough, Steam is also offering discounts on other games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Enshrouded, and Dead by Daylight.
Plus, the Humble Store is celebrating roguelikes, GOG.com is still offering a deal on Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (with link to the new Fallout London mod), and Green Man Gaming is kicking off its Summer Sale with Square Enix's best games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- LumbearJack - FREE until 8/8
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/14)
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Empires of the Undergrowth - $19.49 (35% off)
Fanatical
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.19 (50% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
Gamebillet
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $30.29 (24% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 [Steam] - $34.09 (34% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.29 (37% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.99 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.95 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
Gamersgate
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition [Steam] - $23.74 (46% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $14.00 (60% off)
GamesPlanet
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $49.99 (29% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $24.99 (64% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $13.99 (44% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.49 (76% off)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command [Steam Early Access] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.78 (68% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout London - FREE until 8/1 (Fallout 4 GOTY Edition required to run)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Invincible - $19.49 (35% off)
- Prey - $2.99 (90% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Alien: Isolation Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SUMMER15 to get 15% off of most titles. Restrictions apply.
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- South Park: Snow Day [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Bundle [Steam] - $59.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $15.14 (70% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Get 6 months for only $8 per month by using the code JULY49 at checkout!
Pay $5 or more to get The LEGO Movie Videogame, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Marvel's Avengers. Pay $15 or more to also receive The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO Worlds, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Tropico 3 Gold Edition. Pay $5 or more to also receive Port Royale 3 Gold Edition and Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle. Pay $9 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4 Extended Edition, and Tropico 5 Complete Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Railway Empire and Tropico 6 El Prez Edition with various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive three more Tropico 6 DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get Descenders and Session: Skate Sim. Pay $15 or more to also receive PGA Tour 2K23 and NBA 2K24. Pay $30 or more to also receive Barton Lynch Pro Surfing, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, and Skater XL. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get TowerFall Ascension, Webbed, and Celeste. Pay $10 or more to also receive Hero's Hour, Children of Morta Complete Edition, Anvil Saga, and Rivals of Aether. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Bundle [Steam] - $59.99 (20% off)
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- One More Run: Roguelike Rampage Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wizard with a Gun [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's One More Run: Roguelike Rampage Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- For Honor - $4.50 (85% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $38.49 (45% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Steam Tower Defense Fest
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dome Keeper - $7.19 (60% off)
- Bloons TD 6 - $6.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Riftbreaker - $16.49 (45% off)
- Diplomacy is Not an Option - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Tower Defense Fest.
- THQ Nordic Publisher Sale
- Space For Sale [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $14.99 (50% off)
- Last Train Home - $19.99 (50% off)
- AEW: Fight Forever - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam THQ Nordic Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Mid-Summer Sale
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Cyber World Pack - $41.22 (63% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Mid-Summer Sale.
- WWE 2K24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Myth of Empires - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/4)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
