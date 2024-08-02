Welcome to episode 25 of Shack Together! I’m your producer, Joe Stasio, and today we’re joined by host Asif Khan and Shacknews Managing Editor Bill Lavoy.
We kick things off with our usual "What Have You Been Playing?" segment. Bill shares his thoughts on Fallout London, while I give the crew my quick impressions of Valorant and update everyone on my continued journey through Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Asif also gives us a glimpse into what he’s been playing recently, and spoiler alert, it involves a certain pixelated racing revival.
Our main segment today is "Annie Guess Your Gun," a game where the crew tries to identify weapons from both the Fallout and Metro series. Over in Story Time, we delve into a range of recent gaming news, detailed below, before addressing some feedback from the Shacknews community.
And that’s going to do it for today’s show. Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!
Articles Mentioned in This Episode
- Fallout London Impressions
- SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike
- GTA 6 and SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Mario & Sonic Olympics Paris 2024
- Thank Goodness You're Here Review
- Bungie Layoffs
- Xbox Content Service Q4 2024 Growth
- Xbox Hardware Revenue Drop
- Facebook/Meta Daily Active Users Q2 2024
- Facebook/Meta Reality Labs Losses
- OpenAI Announces SearchGPT
Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!
Follow Shack Together
-
Joe Stasio posted a new article, Shack Together 025 - Fallout London, Name That Weapon: The Game, feat. Bill Lavoy