Bungie lays off 220 employees amid economic restructuring

The Destiny 2 studio says it's further integrating its company into PlayStation Studios.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bungie
Terrible news has hit employees at Bungie as the studio has announced it will be laying off 220 employees, representing 17 percent of the company. This comes after a significant round of layoffs at the Destiny 2 developer last fall.

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons announced the mass layoffs in an open letter this morning. He clarifies that the layoffs will impact employees at every level at Bungie, including “most of our executive and senior leader roles.”

Parsons parroted a common talking point among CEOs in layoff statements when he cited shifting industry trends and economic headwinds as the cause for the layoffs. He also announced that Bungie will integrate 155 employees, or 12 percent of the company, into roles at Sony Interactive Entertainment. A new studio composed of existing Bungie employees is being created within PlayStation Studios to continue work on an incubation project described as “an action game set in a brand-new science-fantasy universe.”

Bungie conducted a round of layoffs last October that saw much of its social and community teams gutted. This is the latest in a long stretch of layoffs across the gaming industry over the past couple of years, something that has spurred unionization efforts at several companies.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    July 31, 2024 8:59 AM

    • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 31, 2024 9:04 AM

      Well shit.

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 31, 2024 9:12 AM

      Oh FFS, the business lingo bullshit bingo for that open letter is off the charts.

      New path! Let’s unpack! Focus on supporting our people! Challenging time! Financial safety margins were exceeded!

      BINGOOOO

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 31, 2024 9:16 AM

      17 percent of the company so Bungie still has well over 1000 employees? Holy shit.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 31, 2024 9:24 AM

      Bungo pls

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 31, 2024 9:30 AM

      "He also announced that Bungie will integrate 155 employees, or 12 percent of the company, into roles at Sony Interactive Entertainment."

      So it's actually 29 percent being pushed out of Bungie.

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 31, 2024 9:35 AM

      I wonder if Sony is cracking the whip like they threatened earlier this year.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 31, 2024 9:42 AM

        This seems to be a start because they are integrating some of the employees into SIE to work on a new game.

    • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 31, 2024 10:00 AM

      I just did a quick search on the internet and was informed by idiots that this is the fault of wokeness, DEI, and Sweet Baby Inc. because reasons.

      I love video games, but these types of "gamers" really make me feel like bashing my head against the wall sometime.

    • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 31, 2024 10:16 AM

      pete failed to mention if he took salary pay cut

